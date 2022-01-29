MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Farmers Winter Meeting will be held Feb. 18 at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 3939 Park Road, Selinsgrove. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. The meeting is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is sponsored by the Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD).
The meeting and lunch are $5 per person. Payment is due when arriving. Call 570-837-3000, ext. 0, for reservations at the Snyder County Conservation District Office (or email sccd@snydercd.org) by Friday, Feb. 4. The SCCD has secured pesticide and nutrient management credits from the PA Department of Agriculture.
For more information, contact Barry Spangler, SCCD Agricultural Conservation Technician, at 570-837-3000, ext. 5, agtech@snydercd.org, or 10541 Route 522, Middleburg, PA 17842.