NEW BERLIN — Gilson Summer Snow Day is a festival hosting one of the country’s largest outdoor summer Rail Jams with snowboarders and skiers on real snow along with over 30 vendors to enjoy.
Gilson Snow is hosting the free event at its headquarters, 6985 New Berlin Highway, Winfield, this Saturday from 2-6 p.m.
Gilson Snow is based in Winfield and is a premium manufacturer of Skis and Snowboards. The company has a rapidly growing following across the country.
Designed for all ages, Gilson Summer Snow Day has a variety of experiences including access to free beer, wine and spirits, food, live music, a Knoebels Kid Zone and the “Unbeatable Snow Beast Challenge.”
“We enjoy partnering with Gilson both being local to the area, prided on quality, and also involved with performance athletics,” said Christian Force, owner of Unbeatable Burgers and PB&J Bar.
“We see unbeatable becoming a leader in not only healthy eating, but also in health-forward performance with athletes, so we would love to continue to partner with them in the future as we grow,” said Force.
New this year is a VIP Tasting Lounge available to VIP ticket holders who also get into the event an hour early, have preferred free parking and receive a souvenir Gilson pint glass along with a $20 token to shop at the Gilson store.
In addition to the limited amount of $50 VIP tickets available, there is supporter admission for $20 and basic admission, which is free. All ticket tiers come with their own unique set of perks and can be purchased at gilsonsnow.com/summer.
Gilson said event growth would not be possible without the support of their partners, including Knoebels Amusement Resort, Keystone Wood Products Association, Pennsylvania Hardwoods Development Council and the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau.
“The Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau has been a partner with Gilson Summer Snow Day since the very beginning,'' said Andrew Miller, executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau.
“It is not lost on us that Gilson could have set up its headquarters anywhere in the United States especially one that has more reliable snow in the winter,” said Miller. “We celebrate that Gilson is not only proud to call the Susquehanna River Valley home for its worldwide business, but is a tourism ambassador for us, promoting our destination and its amenities that make us a great place to live, work and visit.”
“We’re proud to be coming up on our 10-year anniversary of starting this company in Pennsylvania,” said Nicholas Gilson, CEO of Gilson Snow.
“The Susquehanna River Valley has been an amazing place to live, work and grow our company. We can’t think of a better way to celebrate this community than to throw a huge party on Summer Snow Day,” said Nicholas.
Additional partners supporting Summer Snow Day include Unbeatable Burgers, Seven Mountains Media, Hanna Radio 92.3 & 106.1, Bigfoot Country, Weis Markets, DIG Furniture Bank, Barley Creek Brewing Company, Civil War Cider, Iron Vines Winery, Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewery, NOMAD Distilling, Pop’s McCann Whiskey, Rusty Rail Brewing Company, Three Beards Brewing Co., W&S Distributors and Yards Brewing Company.
According to Gilson, Summer Snow Day isn’t just about having fun and providing snow in the middle of summer.
“It’s also about shining awareness on the dire need to provide better access for all on the slopes this winter,” said Gilson.
Gilson pledged to donate a percentage of sales from Gilson Summer Snow Day to the Share Winter Foundation, a grantmaking organization working to improve the lives, health and fitness of youth through winter sports.
“Share Winter is honored to be a part of Gilson’s Summer Snow Day as we prepare to expand our reach in Pennsylvania in winter 2023,” said Constance Beverley, CEO of Share Winter.
“Partnering up to create access and on-snow opportunities is a hallmark of Share Winter’s work, and taking a moment mid-summer to share our love of winter is a dream,” Beverley said.
Gilson said he is passionate about funding life-saving research which is why the company has pledged to donate a portion of event proceeds to Carve for Cancer, a nonprofit dedicated to the mission of shredding blood cancers through events and fundraising initiatives.
“At Carve for Cancer we’re ‘shredding blood cancer’ and Gilson has been a huge supporter since day one,” said Josh Frank, CEO of Carve for Cancer Inc.
“Our Winter Sports and Music Festival at Montage Mountain has become a staple in northeast Pennsylvania,” said Frank.
"Funds raised by our organization fund live-saving research and patient care through our Live Like Brent Foundation which is named for our late founder, Brent. P. Evans. We’re so grateful Gilson has continued their commitment to us and we can’t wait for summer snow day,” he said.
For more information about Gilson Summer Snow Day and where to purchase tickets, visit www.gilsonsnow.com/summer.