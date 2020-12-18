An anonymous donor has paid 146 parking tickets issued for snow violations in Sunbury on Thursday, to the tune of $7,300.
City administrator Jody Ocker said she received a phone call Friday morning from the donor who offered to pay all the tickets issued on Thursday during the snow emergency.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich issued the warning Thursday to move cars from emergency routes to allow street crews to clear the roads. Police issued 146 tickets for cars that were not moved by 1 p.m.
Ocker said the donor called and said because so many people aren't working and with COVID-19, they wanted to give back to the city. Anyone who received a snow violation on Thursday is no longer responsible for the ticket, Ocker said.
"This was an amazing thing that happened in the city of Sunbury," Ocker said. "Everybody knew the storm was coming rapidly, and to have this person step up and help the community is something we are all very thankful for."