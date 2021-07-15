Sixteen more Valley municipalities got American Rescue Plan funding on Thursday. This time, $1.5 million will be dispersed across the four Valley counties, bringing the total to close to $10 million from the American Rescue Plan Act’s (ARPA) Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program.
Disbursements made in the third round of payments include funding to 619 municipalities statewide totaling $109.2 million. Combined with the 1,133 payments made over the previous two weeks, which totaled $311.8 million, 1,752 Pennsylvania municipalities have received more than $421 million.
In the Valley, 59 municipalities have received funding totaling more than $9.7 million over the last three weeks.
ARPA gave states the responsibility to disburse these federal funds to municipalities with fewer than 50,000 residents. To receive payments, eligible Pennsylvania municipalities must request funds through the Department of Community and Economic Development. Larger municipalities must apply to receive payments directly from the federal government. Municipalities can use Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund payments to address negative economic impacts due to the pandemic, replace lost public sector revenue, support public health, assist essential workers, and invest in infrastructure improvements such as water, sewer or broadband services.
In the latest round of funding, four Montour County municipalities will share $179,933, including $83,159 for Liberty Township.
Three municipalities in Northumberland County received at least $100,000 from the program, including Ralpho Township ($219,596), Mount Carmel Township ($155,747) and Rockefeller Township ($114,926). Lower Mahanoy and Washington Township also received relief funding.
In Snyder County, the highest total among three municipalities to get money was $76,094 for Jackson Township.
Four locales in Union County were paid this week, including $181,862 for Mifflinburg.
Treasury will continue to pay municipalities on a rolling basis as they complete the necessary steps to receive payment. Pennsylvania has more than 2,500 municipalities that qualify for these payments.