SELINSGROVE — Stanley Woodworking employee Kenneth Hackenberg has filed a civil complaint seeking more than $10,000 from Maurice and Deb Brubaker.
Hackenberg, a 26-year employee of the Middleburg company purchased in early 2020 by the Brubakers, said he received a $10,000 medical bill after the couple stopped paying his medical insurance without notifying him for several months.
In the court filing at District Judge John Reed's Selinsgrove office Thursday, Hackenberg said the Brubakers "assured" him that they would reimburse his medical expenses and reestablish health insurance coverage. "To date, they have not done so," he said.
The Brubakers have been at the center of a controversial business failure for months.
In late October, less than two years after establishing a new high-end cabinet manufacturer in Freeburg, production at William Penn Cabinetry was halted. Employees say problems were also brewing at Stanley Woodworking, which the couple acquired in March 2020 and at Wood-Metal, of Selinsgrove, which they purchased in August 2021.
Maurice Brubaker blamed supply chain issues on the production delays at William Penn, but several employees and vendors said it was their mismanagement of the company that caused the shut down.
In the months that have followed, several people have spoken out publicly. The longtime former owner of Stanley Woodworking, R. Tom Fitzgerald, of Northumberland, said he is still owed $1.7 million from the Brubakers for the company.
Several of the Stanley Woodworking employees have filed civil complaints claiming they are owed money for unpaid wages and benefits, alleging that the Brubakers dropped health insurance coverage, retirement, disability and other benefits last summer without informing them for months.
Vito Sanfilippo, a N.J. resident who works remotely for Wood-Metal, recently filed a claim in district court seeking $10,110 in unpaid wages.
In a Chapter 11 bankruptcy document filed in federal court earlier this month, Wood-Metal listed 20 other creditors.