Spring will be kept at bay a little while longer as another snowstorm is forecast to blow through the Valley Saturday.
After today's storm brought in 1 inch or less of snowfall to the area, leaving slushy roadways before melting as temperatures rose to mid- to high-30 degrees Fahrenheit by late afternoon, Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Bob Smerbeck said, residents should prepare for more snow on Saturday.
"Things will dry out (Thursday)," he said. "Friday you'll get morning sunshine and a high of 51 for the day so if you need to, that's a good day to get out."
A late winter storm from the southwest will bring rain Friday evening and a mixture of snow and rain as temperatures fall overnight, said Smerbeck.
By mid-morning Saturday it is expected to change to snow and bring a total of 1 to 3 inches to Sunbury before tapering off in the afternoon.
Smerbeck said areas to the north and west of the Valley region and in higher elevations will see larger amounts of snow, possibly more than one-half foot.
The latest model, according to a National Weather Service (NWS) report, is for heavy amounts of 4 to 6 inches or more north of Interstate 80 and west of Interstate 99.
NWS forecasters said it is uncertain how quickly the colder air pours into the region late Friday night, which could affect the amount of precipitation and the location of the heaviest snowfall.
"One factor that was noted in model guidance this far out, unlike some other systems we've had this winter, is a very sharp rain to snow transition and little in the way of either sleet or freezing rain," NWS said.
"This is going to be a big one for some areas," Smerbeck said. "You won't have to go to far north or west to see a large amount of snow."
By Saturday night, temperatures will fall as low as 16 degrees and wind gusts could kick up to as high as 30 to 40 mph and could lead to widespread outages across parts of the northeast. According to AccuWeather, in southern New England, where wind gusts may reach 70-90 mph.
"Winds across the entire East Coast will be very gusty Saturday and Saturday night," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said. Silva said power outages could be widespread.
"Sunday it will just be blustery and cold," Smerbeck said.