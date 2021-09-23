Rainfall soaked the Valley overnight and into early afternoon Thursday, causing minor flooding of roadways and early dismissal for the Danville Area School District.
About 3.24 inches of rainfall was measured at the Penn Valley Airport in Selinsgrove over a 48-hour period ending early Thursday afternoon, according to Charles Ross, meteorologist, National Weather Service.
Of that amount, Ross said 2.31 inches fell between midnight and 1:20 p.m.
“There was enough rain in this thing for a month’s worth,” Ross said.
Well, not the month of September 2021. According to Ross, the average rainfall in September is 3.3 inches. This year, 8.9 inches fell, as measured at the airport.
The month began with a hurricane. Ida passed through the Valley and left behind 4.96 inches of rain, Ross said. The heavy soak and a handful of storms since didn’t allow for normal absorption into the ground Thursday.
The rain made for unsafe driving conditions. Approximately one dozen roadways flooded in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. Danville Area dismissed students two hours early out of precaution.
Penns Creek crested at 10.07 feet at 4 p.m. and began to recede, according to National Weather Service data online.
Mike Zimmerman lives along the south side of the creek near the Ranck Road bridge and Laurel Park. He said he’s been there 47 years.
The creek spilled into Zimmerman’s yard, flowed against a standalone garage and forked on both sides around his home. He ended up with water in the garage but not the house. It’s nothing new — the creek floods occasionally.
“We don’t get too excited,” Zimmerman said.
Two neighbors drove by in a sport utility vehicle and shouted to Zimmerman before driving through flooding on Ranck Road.
“I won’t be able to get down to Millmont, either. They say Millmont’s even worse,” Zimmerman replied.
The sight wasn’t a usual one for Larry Schlegel. He drove to a property on Cabin Road, a stone’s throw from Zimmerman’s home, to check on his dad, Vernon, who’s lived there about two years. The water sloshed to Schlegel’s knees as he walked the driveway and approached the home. His dad’s dog, Bear, met him halfway on the walk.
“This is the first time we've ever seen it this high,” Schlegel said.
Derick Shambach, emergency management director, Snyder County, said local measurements of rainfall in the Selinsgrove area are higher than that shared by National Weather Service. About 7.5 inches fell during Ida on Sept. 1 and another 3 inches Thursday, Shambach said.
The most recent storm caused some wet basements along with roadway flooding. Flooding had receded midway Thursday afternoon and closed roads reopened.
“We expected that because of how saturated the ground was,” he said.
Shambach said an inspection of drainage pipes is needed in the area of Companion Animal Hospital near Route 35 and Market Street in Penn Township, just south of Selinsgrove. He said the animal hospital was surrounded by rainwater on Thursday, same as it had on Sept. 1.
Some water-logged trees fell during the storm, which Shambach said led to Thursday’s power outage.
PPL's outage map showed 1,235 customers were without electric service as of 1:30 p.m., including 942 in Snyder County, 128 in Northumberland, 1 in Montour and 164 in Union. By 4:45 p.m. those numbers fell off precipitously: 86 in Snyder, 87 in Northumberland, 1 in Montour, 52 in Union.
It could have been worse, Ross said.
“If this rain had fallen 10 days after (Ida) it would have been even more significant,” Ross said.
Friday begins at least a six-day stretch of mild fall weather: temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s, low winds and no rain save for a 30% chance of showers Tuesday.
Eric Nyerges, manager of the Union County Conservation District, and staffers Sadie Borger and Randy Ross replied jointly to questions about soil saturation and how it’s impacting new building construction and crop harvesting.
Heavy rainfall makes it difficult at building sites to maintain best management practices to prevent erosion, the conservation district staffers said. It results in potentially more sediment washing onto roads and into streams and s, they said, adding that it also results in project delays.
Valley farmers are currently harvesting fall vegetables like pumpkins and corn plus drying down corn and soybeans.
Severe rainfall challenges farmers in harvesting the crops, conservation district staff said, adding that crops can also sustain damage by successive heavy storms.
"Following harvest, the heavy rains can also be bad as the fields don't have any cover making erosion more likely taking away the precious soil,” the staffers wrote.
Bill Zeiders, co-director of communications, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, expressed less concern about the potential for crop damage. Unless a field is completely flooded, most crops like corn and soybeans won't be affected much, he said.
"If a farmer plants in an especially low field or near a creek that is prone to flooding, the farmer has already accounted for that. Weather is all part of the job, and is always on the farmer’s mind," Zeiders said.
"This is why programs like crop insurance are so important. Extreme weather events are always a possibility to destroy a crop. Farmers can be compensated for lost crops in many cases," he said.
Staff photographer Robert Inglis contributed to this report.