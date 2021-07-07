SUNBURY — Resident hunters may apply for their first antlerless deer license beginning Monday, July 12. Nonresidents may submit their first application a week later, beginning Monday, July 19.
Hunters submitting applications should take note that the amount they pay for an antlerless license has increased slightly this year. While license fees haven’t increased since 1999, the vendor that operates Pennsylvania licensing system collects a fee for each license issued. That fee has increased this year — from 90 to 97 cents.
Pennsylvania antlerless deer licenses now cost $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents.
Since hunters statewide may hold up to six antlerless deer licenses at a time, and hunters may obtain no more than three antlerless deer licenses during the initial mail-in rounds, each hunter will qualify for at least three additional licenses at the time over-the-counter sales begin, although licenses in many WMUs will be sold out by then.
Over-the-counter sales of antlerless deer licenses for any remaining Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) begin Sept. 13. During this period, licenses for any WMU can be purchased from any county treasurer, either in person or through the mail. Applicants must make checks and money orders payable to “County Treasurer.” Northumberland County Treasurer Kevin Gilroy said hunters should put their CID number on their checks.
In any WMU where antlerless licenses remain, resident and non-resident applicants may apply for a second license beginning Aug. 2, and a third license Aug. 16.
