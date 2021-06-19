SUNBURY — Valley homeless shelters are constantly reviewing policies and procedures for screening incoming clients and want the public to know the housing complexes are not just show-up-and-stay facilities.
Tom Dougher, executive director of Gate House, in Danville, and Christy Zeigler, executive director of Haven Ministry, in Sunbury, both said they do all they can to screen clients — but anything can happen at any time.
Both facility leaders spoke to The Daily Item following a tragic incident that occurred in Snydertown, where a Haven Ministry client allegedly shot and killed three people before returning back to Haven Ministries where he was living.
State police charged Matthew Reed, 23, with three counts of homicide after troopers say he killed Susan Williams, 58, James Dicken, 59, and John Paul Dicken, 17, all of Snydertown, on June 9.
“If a person checks into a hotel, is a background check conducted?” Dougher said. “The simple answer is no, and anything can happen at any time, anywhere.”
Dougher, who has been in charge of Gate House for the past 10 years, said he feels awful for Haven Ministry and its staff, but it is an example of the “anything can happen at any time,” saying.
“We begin by looking at the state portal website to see if the person has charges or has been convicted of anything,” he said. “We speak with the person and we also work with our local police departments as well.”
Dougher said if staff members suspect anything is off, they will refer the client elsewhere or even pay for a hotel for a few days until the shelter can iron out any lingering details.
“We want the public to know it’s not just a show-up and come-in facility,” he said. “There is a screening process.”
At Haven Ministry, Zeigler said she follows the same methods as Gate House, except she wants a better working relationship with the Sunbury Police Department.
“We used to work with them years ago but it just kind of stopped,” she said. “We want to be able to call them and just get information on clients if we need it.”
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said police can only provide so much information. “We can give local background checks, but we are legally not allowed to provide any full detailed background checks to anyone,” Hare said. “But we would absolutely help them on any local checks or on any person we may have encountered along the way.”
Background check
According to the law, people seeking complete background checks can visit the state police website and fill out the proper forms and submit by U.S. mail and pay a small fee. If a person is volunteering and needs the background check, they are provided free of charge, the website states.
Zeigler said she receives calls from county probation and parole offices looking to see if Haven Ministry has any openings. “We turn most of that away,” she said. “Again, we do all we can to screen people. We also use social media as I have found that is a very telling way to find out about a person.”
Zeigler, who has been in charge of the shelter for the past nine years, said the staff also conducts room checks.
“We don’t go through anyone’s personal belongings,” she said. Zeigler said Haven Ministry has to turn people away and they do not have the funding to place individuals in hotels.
“We all want to think a person is good and we really are going to continue to screen the way we have been but hopefully get some help from the police department when we need it.”
Zeigler said the incident is the first of its kind for a resident living at Haven Ministry and there have not been discussions about changing any policies.
“Things really do work the way they are supposed to be,” she said. “We are also not a lockdown facility so I don’t know where people go during the day when they are out and about.”
Zeigler said Reed’s out-of-state weapon conviction didn’t show up on the Pennsylvania state portal system, so she would have no way of knowing.
Both Zeigler and Dougher both said they will continue to help people.
“We have such good people here and they all have different backgrounds,” Zeigler said. “Each of them have their own situations and are trying to get their lives back together. Some take longer but we are here to help.”
“We do our due diligence to ensure the safety and security of our residents and community. … No one does background checks on people staying at hotels or inns.”
Dougher agreed.
“We will continue to take everything into consideration when people arrive,” he said. “Our goal is to help people and we all need to understand that anything can happen at any time. Anywhere.”