SUNBURY — Northumberland County commissioners received a $68,500 check from Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA) Director of operations Dave Porzi during Tuesday afternoon's public meeting.
The revenue was generated through fees to ride at the outdoor recreational park in eastern Northumberland County. The AOAA has given more than $500,000 in donations to local government agencies, including Northumberland County, Shamokin, Coal Township and Zerbe Township, since it opened in 2014.
"We're blessed again to come down to the county commissioners' meeting today and present the commissioners with a donation check of $68,500 for the continued support we get from the county," said Porzi. "We are truly blessed that it continues to grow. We want to thank you for all the support we got over the years."
The AOAA — which caters to off-road motorized vehicles, hunters, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts — is located along Route 125 on more than 8,000 acres of forest and reclaimed coal land in Coal, East Cameron, Mount Carmel, West Cameron and Zerbe townships. The land is mostly owned by Northumberland County with some leased from private landowners and managed by the AOAA Authority.
Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano thanked Porzi for donating the money to the county.
"Some citizens don't use four-wheelers, but this way it helps our budget, which helps all taxpayers from the northern end and the southern end," said Schiccatano.
In other business, the county commissioners approved:
A Northumberland County 911/Public Safety's Costar purchase of a generator from Hunter and Lomison Inc. for a total cost of $14,569 for the Herndon Tower Site.
A proposal by Otis Elevator to install a traveling cable on the freight elevator at the county courthouse annex building for $6,080. The county uses the building as storage.