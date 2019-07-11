SUNBURY — Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Operations Director Dave Porzi donated $20,000 to Northumberland County on Tuesday.
The AOAA, which caters to off-road motorized vehicles, hunters, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts, is located along Route 125 on more than 8,000 acres of forest and reclaimed coal land in Coal, East Cameron, Mount Carmel, West Cameron and Zerbe townships. The land is mostly owned by Northumberland County with some leased from private landowners and managed by the AOAA Authority.
Porzi said the AOAA has donated to East and West Cameron townships, Shamokin, Zerbe Township, Coal Township and Mount Carmel Township.