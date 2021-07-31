COAL TOWNSHIP —The Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA) continues to be a hot spot in Northumberland County after Saturday’s 10th Coal Mountain Jeep Jamboree attracted 157 Jeeps from 22 states.
“It was another great day at the AOAA,” executive director of the AOAA Dave Porzi said Saturday.
“We are thrilled to see this project here continue to keep growing and attracting people from everywhere.”
Porzi said not only was the AOOA packed with Jeep lovers, but an additional 500 people came to ride the trails and enjoy the cool summer day.
“We are hearing how everyone is having a great time,” he said.
The 8,000-acre park was packed from open to close and Harrisburg resident Anderson Valtin, 30, said he loved seeing all the people.
“I used to come up here before all of this was here,” he said. “So seeing so many people and seeing all the great changes that were made is just amazing.”
Valtin was speaking with Miguel Carmona, 30, and Justin Codero, 15, both of Harrisburg.
“It’s so much fun here,” Carmona said. “It’s a great day outside and a perfect day to be out riding.”
Codero agreed. “I am having such a fun day,” he said.
Porzi said he was excited for the rest of the year at the AOAA.
“We are seeing just so many people coming here,” he said. “It just continues to grow.”