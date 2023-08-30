HARRISBURG — Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration announced investments in ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities across the state, including the Northumberland County AOAA.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced new grant funding totaling $1,397,400 for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and snowmobile facilities and trails in Pennsylvania.
“Thousands of avid ATV and snowmobile riding enthusiasts recreate in Pennsylvania annually, and DCNR supports projects that improve upon and expand these types of motorized recreation opportunities across the commonwealth,” Dunn said in a press release. “The fall grant round opened earlier this month and we encourage municipalities and organizations to apply before the September 29 deadline.”
The investments from the ATV Management Restricted Account and Snowmobile Management Restricted Account will support construction or maintenance of ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities. There were 10 grant recipients, including, Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Authority, which received $58,600 to construct an equipment storage building at the AOAA facility in Northumberland County.
The facility also received $82,100 to purchase equipment to maintain and construct approximately 400 miles of ATV trails and $31,000 to rehabilitate approximately 5 miles of the 400-mile ATV trail system and stormwater management measures.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA