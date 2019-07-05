Those looking for a unique perspective of Shamokin's annual fireworks show may have found their ticket.
The Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area will open its trails for free for those wishing to get a view of the fireworks tonight.
Weather permitting, the show is scheduled to begin at 9:40 p.m. from the Glen Burn Culm Bank.
Gates to the AOAA will open at 7 p.m. Officials will have signage in place directing vehicles — visitors do not need to bring an ATV or UTV — to a viewing point at the top of the AOAA.
There will be no charge for visitors, but donations will be accepted. Visitors can enter at the AOAA's main entrance at 4100 State Route 225.
AOAA officials are also bringing a food truck on-site.
The AOAA features 375 miles of trails stretched across 8,000-plus acres of forest and reclaimed coal lands in Coal, East Cameron, Mount Carmel, West Cameron and Zerbe townships. The park is bisected near the trailhead by Route 125 in Coal Township.