SUNBURY — A lack of applicants for Sunbury's police chief has forced City Hall to extend the deadline to apply to July 15.
Administrative Assistant Jolinn Barner said Mayor Kurt Karlovich has extended the deadline to July 15 after only receiving one applicant since the job was posted May 8.
"We have only received one and we want to give people a chance to apply," she said Thursday.
An advertisement placed on the city's website stated the city was in search of a new police chief since former Police Chief Tim Miller's contract expired on May 1.
The original deadline to apply for the position was June 14.
Karlovich posted the ad, which states the job will begin at $80,000 per year.
City council members will not know who applied for the position. Karlovich said he removed himself from knowing any candidates until after the deadline.
Karlovich said City Administrator Jody Ocker will then review the applications and present the qualified list to Karlovich. Karlovich and Ocker will conduct the first set of interviews then present the best candidates to council for a second interview.
Karlovich said he hopes to hire a chief by August.
A minimum of 10 consecutive years of progressively responsible full-time law enforcement experience and a minimum of five consecutive years of full-time senior command management experience is required.
The city will prioritize candidates who:
— Have a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, police science, public administration or another related law enforcement field from a four-year accredited college or university;
— Are a graduate of a recognized executive leadership course such as the FBI National Academy, Northwestern University School of Staff and Command, Southern Police Institute or similar.
Sunbury's department has six full-time officers and is being manned by Officer in Charge Brad Hare.
The ad states the position is open, but according to Third Class City Code, the new chief must come from within the ranks of the department first, if qualified, before hiring outside.
The police department has a $2.3 million annual budget, which includes funds for 10 officers and a chief.
Councilman Jim Eister said he was surprised the city only had one applicant.
"I don't understand why," Eister said Thursday. "We have to look at our options and this situation at a later date. In the meantime Officer in Charge Brad Hare is doing an excellent job and we are happy he stepped up to the plate and is manning the department efficiently."
The city hired a third part-time officer Monday night.
Karlovich said he plans on hiring five additional officers, looking for a new facility and looking to make the department accredited.