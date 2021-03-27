MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel Township residents can apply for a housing rehabilitation and get on the waiting list.
Eligible repairs include structural, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating/furnace, window replacement, radon and lead-based paint mitigation, and energy-related improvements. Also included are modifications for mobility-impaired residents. There is no cost to homeowners who maintain home residency over a five-year period from the date of signing.
To qualify, the primary residence must be located in Mount Carmel Township and be current on local taxes and municipal utility bills, provide proof of homeowner’s insurance and live in the home an additional five years along with household income requirements.
SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) assists the homeowner through the whole process, said Teri Provost, director of the agency’s Housing Rehabilitation program. Interested residents may call SEDA-COG’s Stacy Anderson at 800-326-9310, ext. 7215.