The pathway to having high paying family-sustaining jobs in the Valley can start in several ways, such as entry in high school level career technical educational co-op programs at SUN Tech.
But often overlooked by residents are on-the-job post-high school apprenticeships in the building trades such as electrician, plumbing, carpentry, and welding (to name only a few) where employers are hungering for skilled workers, said Eric Turofski, School-to-Career Coordinator at SUN Area Technical Institute, in New Berlin.
While college costs continue to escalate, apprentices can earn while they learn, and often with benefits, Turofski noted.
There is also recognition at the state level toward this path to good jobs.
In his inaugural address, Gov. Josh Shapiro pledged to invest in apprenticeships, vocational training and career and technical education, saying “real freedom comes when we create pathways to new opportunities by investing in vo-tech and job training programs.”
“From day one,” said Manual Bonder, Shapiro’s press secretary, “the governor has been focused on creating real opportunities and more pathways to success for all Pennsylvanians — whether that’s through college, on-the-job training, or a registered apprenticeship program.
“By expanding registered apprenticeship and industry partnerships in underserved communities, we can ensure all Pennsylvanians have access to those opportunities and can find quality, family-sustaining jobs in their own communities. Governor Shapiro knows investing in our workforce will help spur innovation and job creation, reignite our economy, and advance real freedom for working families in our commonwealth.”
Many unaware
Few people are aware of apprenticeship programs in the building trades, contends Russ Nahodil, local membership development representative, Williamsport Electrical Union Local 812.
IBEW representatives Jim Beamer, also from Local 812, and Nahodil said there are opportunities available through the apprenticeship programs offered by their union.
Beamer, who has worked for the union for 29 years, said that in his generation there was a push to continue their education by going to college.
“The belief then was a college education was needed to earn a good living,” he said. “Because so many people went to college it caused a lack of skilled workers in the building trades.”
With many Baby Boomers now retiring, Beamer continued, there is a great need for new young workers to enter the electrical field.
New construction throughout the country will provide many job opportunities for all types of tradesmen.
IBEW “offers great health benefits and exceptional retirement benefits as well,” he said. “The union is always taking applications and is looking for people that have a good mechanical aptitude and willingness to learn.”
Nadohil said the union will accept apprenticeship applications all year.
“We’ll be wrapping up applications for next year this April. We’ll be taking them until late April,” he said.
Applicants will take an aptitude test on math and reading, not electrical in nature.
“Applicants do not have to have electrical experience,” Nahodil said.
Following that are interviews early in the summer.
“We only will accept only as many as we expect to put to work,” he said. “Typically, we might choose eight applicants into the program. We do have some large, multiple-year projects in northeastern Pa. soon. One, we expect to start this year.”
The training provided is funded by an hourly fringe benefit that is negotiated with affiliated employers, he said.
“So accepted apprentices do not pay any tuition,” Nahodil said. “Thanks to a grant that we received. The $150 a year, which apprentices used to pay for books is being waved. So, truly zero tuition for apprentices.”
The program
The program is five years and includes 900 hours of class training and 8,000 hours of on-the-job training. Apprentices will receive incremental raises until all of the training is completed and they reach journeyperson scale.
Apprentices will get raises at 1,000 hours, then 2,000, 3,500, 5,000, 6,500, and the final raise at 8,000. Classes are usually two nights a week (and can be either in-person or virtually) fall to spring and apprentices will work during the day as long as work is available. Journeypersons are recognized across America and Canada.
In the field, apprentices work with a journey-level individual, while learning skills. In class, apprentices are learning to think like an engineer.
“Over the five-year program,” added Michael Glowatski, training director for IBEW 607 Joint Apprentice Training Fund, “it gets progressively more difficult as far as the theory and the application. When apprentices start it is assumed on our part that they know absolutely nothing about the trade. Outside the core curriculum there are quite a few supplementary hours of training received outside the required core curriculum of 900 hours. So it is not only the 900 hours.”
Journeypersons also can continue their training even after graduating from the apprenticeship program. “This allows us to keep up with technological change in the field. and then offer ongoing training in those fields,” Glowatski said.
In IBEW Local 812, “we represent inside wiremen,” said Nahodil. Other locals could represent outside linemen, tree trimmers and other classifications of trimmers — substations, transmission lines.
Local 812, however, might work in commercial and industrial settings, hospitals, or maybe in power plants. Other work might be residential.
Applicants
People can apply at the union office, 500 Jordan Ave, Montoursville, PA 17754. Union officials encourage applicants to call 570-368-8984 prior to coming to apply.
Anyone can apply for apprenticeships, but they must be at least 18 and a high school graduate or equivalent G.E.D. If the applicant is a high school graduate the union wants to see at least an applicant with at least high school level algebra. and have a driver’s license.
Nahodil spoke recently at SUN Area Technical Institute, in New Berlin.
“When I talk to these kids I try to emphasize that you get a pretty high earning power early, without having paid any tuition,” he said. “When I was a third-year apprentice, I had very little debt.”
“A journeyman scale per hour can be as high as $30-plus hour,” not including a robust benefits package, Nahodil said.
It’s a similar story across other building trades, he said.
Students at SUN Tech also have the chance to join apprenticeship programs.
SUN Tech Students in the Electrical Systems Technology class, already have many employment opportunities even before graduation.
SUN Tech’s cooperative education programs in many trades allows students to work for local employers before graduating.
Many local electrical contractors participate in SUN Tech’s co-op program.
“Most of our students want to go on to either a post-secondary tech school or directly into industry, with that an apprenticeship,” Turofski said. “In my opinion, the kids at SUN Tech are getting a very good education in a short amount of time, which is preparing them to go out into the workforce. and from my dealings with the workforce in this area, they are happy with students who come out of here.
“Our employers are tired of waiting for skilled labor,” Turofski said.
All of SUN Tech’s teachers teach employability skills because one of the biggest problems in this area for employers is not being able to find “good people,” he said.