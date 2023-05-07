Food inspections

The Daily Item will publish the results of restaurant inspections monthly.

Food service location inspections in Montour County from April 1 through April 30:

MONTOUR COUNTY

Hilltop

Date: April 19

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Sheetz #372

Date: April 5

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed 8 gallons of 2% milk with a Sell by date of Apr 03 23 being offered for sale; 2. Observed CBD Gummies being offered for sale. CBD is an unapproved food additive; 3. Observed a Y-shutoff valve downstream from an atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs are allowed beyond the AVB without a bleeder valve.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY

The Stained Glass Inn

Date: April 27

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

3rd Wind Coffee

Date: April 25

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: None

Violation(s): Yes

Domino's Pizza

Date: April 25

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed wooden handled utensils in the facility. Wood is porous and therefore could possibly spread contamination; 2. Self-closer disconnected on restroom door. REPEAT VIOLATION.

Farmhouse Market

Date: April 25

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Friendly Choice Food Mart

Date: April 25

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: No

Violation(s): 1. Person in charge is not monitoring the facility closely enough to fully comply with the Food Code; 2. Observed 2 gallons, 3- 1/2 gallons, and 9 quarts of milk that were out of date; 3. Food facility is offering for sale, CBD gummies containing CBD, an unapproved additive; 4. Observed 3-compartment sink covered with ceiling tile with two basins full of empty jugs and plastic bags and not being used properly to wash, rinse, and sanitize food contact utensils. Employee indicates that mop sink is being used to wash utensils; 5. The handwash sink in the food prep area was blocked by cardboard trays and an extension cord and not accessible at all times for employee use. REPEAT VIOLATION; 6. Observed chemicals / pesticides being stored in the display area on shelving above packages of disposable cups and plates. REPEAT VIOLATION.

McDonald's #13543

Date: April 25

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed ice buildup on the condenser unit in the walk-in freezer.

Mount Carmel Area Jr/Sr High School

Date: April 25

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Mount Carmel Elementary

Date: April 25

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Fan guards in walk-in milk cooler exhibiting buildup of static dust. REPEAT VIOLATION; 2. Y-valve with shutoffs and chemical station installed downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker at mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed past an AVB without a bleeder valve. REPEAT VIOLATION.

Pizza Hut #037314

Date: April 25

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed a pink mold-like substance buildup at the top of the ice chute of the soda dispenser; 2. Observed a Y-valve downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs are allowed beyond the AVB without a bleeder valve.

Agam Convenience

Date: April 24

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Mount Carmel Dollar General Store

Date: April 24

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Door located in the Backroom area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. REPEAT VIOLATION; 2. Wall in the backroom area, has the covering hanging loose with the insulation being exposed and is in need of repair. REPEAT VIOLATION.

Subway

Date: April 19

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Pink mold-like residue on the back side of the ice chute at the self-service soda fountain.

Full Service 122

Date: April 17

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Slice of Norry

Date: April 17

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Exposed wood and nails need corrected in rear kitchen. Some floor tiles are cracked or missing in spots in rear kitchen. Owner will correct all these surfaces to smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent.

Fuel On Milton

Date: April 12

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Facility is selling CBD gummies. CBD is an unapproved food additive; 2. Prepackaged sandwiches are not labeled properly with the ingredient statement, net weight and/or nutritional facts.

Knarr's Beverage

Date: April 12

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration

Quick Shop #3

Date: Apri; 12

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Sugar storage containers, on the coffee counter and underneath it, were not labeled with the common name of the food; 2. Observed wooden handled utensils in the prep area. Wood is a porous material which could allow for contamination; 3. Observed a mold-like substance accumulating on the ice chute of the fountain soda dispenser; 4. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Turkey Hill Minit Market #199

Date: April 12

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1, Observed an ice buildup in the walk-in freezer. This ice is made from non-potable water and therefore could cause contamination if came in direct contact to the food that is stored underneath it; 2. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands; 3. Observed the vents in the backroom above the electrical area to be extremely dusty and in need of cleaning; 4. Observed chemicals / pesticides being stored in retail area on shelving above food and paper/plastic cups and plates.

Dal-Hern Pharmacy

Date: April 11

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Penn Jersey Mart #5

Date: April 11

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed CBD gummies being offered for sale; 2. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the restroom area.

Ranshaw Mart

Date: April 11

Town: Ranshaw

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Sugar container, in the coffee area, is not labeled with the common name of the food; 2. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid (Exp 9/13/21). REPEAT VIOLATION.

Subway #38592

Date: April 11

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed an ice build-up in the walk-in freezer on some of the shelving. Water from the unit is non-potable, and therefore there is a risk of contamination of food, if it were to contact the food; 2. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid; 3. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the sandwich assembly and backroom wash areas to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Sunoco

Date: April 11

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: No

Violation(s): 1. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection; 2. Observed 1 qt of Guers Chocolate Milk with a Sell by Apr 10 date; 3. Sausage, Egg & Cheese sandwich was held at 101 °F, in the self-service area, rather than 135°F or above as required. REPEAT VIOLATION; 4. Prepackaged hoagies and sandwiches not labeled properly with the complete ingredient statement or distributed by statement; 5. Observed a buildup of ice in the freezer that is located inside the walk-in cooler; 6. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid; 7. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the prep area; 8. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the prep area. REPEAT VIOLATION; 9. Working containers in center cleaning area, used for storing cleaner/sanitizer taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Brewer's Outlet

Date: April 6

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Puff's Express #1

Date: April 6

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Dollar General #17875

Date: April 5

Town: Stonington

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Dollar General #8723

Date: April 5

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Outside door located in the backroom area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; 2. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restroom areas to remind food employees to wash their hands; 3. Observed chemicals/pesticides being stored in the display area on shelving above food.

SNYDER COUNTY

Auntie Anne's Cinnabon Cafe

Date: April 20

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. One white powder food ingredient storage container, in the mixing area, was not labeled with the common name of the food; 2. Observed the soda dispenser ice scoop having cracks in the scoop at around the handle area. Observed cracks on the top and bottom of the ice deflector plate of the ice machine; 3. Observed wooden handled utensils in facility. Wood is a porous substance, and therefore could harbor contamination; 4. Observed a build-up of ice on the condenser unit piping and on the floor of the walk-in freezer.

Gertrude Hawk Chocolates #76

Date: April 20

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. The water temperature of the wash compartment of the manual warewashing equipment was 106°F, rather than not less than 110°F, as required.

Sunset Rink II INC

Date: April 20

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed a build-up of ice on the walls and ceiling of the upright freezer; 2. Observed cups in the cappuccino machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch; 3. Tableware for customer self-service is not displayed so that only handles are touched by consumers and employees.

Burger King #1044

Date: April 19

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Right-A-Way Convenience Store

Date: April 19

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed CBD gummies available for sale. CBD is an unapproved food additive; 2. Observed some prepackaged whoopie pies not labeled properly with distributed by statement; 3. Observed an accumulation of dirt on the condenser unit fan guards in the walk-in cooler. Observed an accumulation of dirt on the fountain soda dispenser near the ice chute.

Selinsgrove Area Intermediate School

Date: April 19

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed utensils with wooden handles. Wood is not smooth, easily cleanable and nonabsorbent; 2. Observed employee restroom door propped open; 3. Working containers in kitchen area, used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Short Stop-Quick Shop #6

Date: April 19

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed CBD gummies being offered for sale. CBD is an unapproved food additive; 2. Observed a single-use container under the counter at the coffee bar area being used to store an unmarked white sugar-like material; 3. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing; 4. Working container at the sink, used for storing cleaner taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Burger King #25800

Date: April 18

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Penns Creek Pit Stop

Date: April 18

Town: Penns Creek

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Sugar storage containers, in the coffee area, are not labeled with the common name of the food; 2. Observed Utensils with wooden handles. Wood is a porous material which may allow for contamination of food, Observed a paper cup being used as a scoop and being stored in the sugar container; 3. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the employee restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Sheetz #235

Date: April 18

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Food facility is using or offering for sale, gummies containing CBD, an unapproved additive; 2. Observed an accumulation of dust in the vent above the dishwasher; 3. Observed a Y-valve with shutoffs downstream from an atmospheric vacuum breaker. Shutoffs are not allowed beyond the AVB without a bleeder valve; 4. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the men's restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Dollar General #3481

Date: April 6

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Overhead door located in the backroom area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Dollar Tree #4767

Date: April 6

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Keller's Beer

Date: April 6

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Lighthouse Health Foods

Date: April 6

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Short Stop-Quick Shop #7

Date: April 6

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed CBD Gummies being offered for sale. CBD is an unapproved food additive.

Airy-Dale Farm Market

Date: April 4

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed bags of potatoes stored directly on the floor in display isle, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; 2. Prepackaged smoked cheese and candy not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.

Beaver Valley Country Store

Date: April 4

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Prepackaged food (potato salad, ham salad, mac salad, pepper soup and some candies) are not labeled properly with ingredient statement.

Middlecreek Area Community Center

Date: April 4

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Shelled eggs stored above ready to eat foods. Corrected on site.

Poppy's Coffee Co. LLC

Date: April 4

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Rayauda's Restaurant

Date: April 4

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed knifes being stored in a wooden knife holder that is not easily cleanable; 2. Observed clean dish racks stored on the floor in warewashing area.

UNION COUNTY

Dollar General Store #9436

Date: April 24

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Dollar Tree #06858

Date: April 24

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Sheetz #378

Date: April 20

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Smokin Bob's BBQ II

Date: April 17

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Smokin Bob's BBQ MFF

Date: April 17

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Donald Eichhorn Middle School

Date: April 13

Town: Leisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Kelly Elementary School

Date: April 13

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Lewisburg Area High School

Date: April 13

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Linntown Elementary School

Date: April 13

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Tomahawks

Date: April 13

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

White Deer Elementary School

Date: April 13

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Temp gauge for the wash cycle not recording temperature.

Bucknell University, Bertand Library Cafe

Date: April 11

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Bucknell University Commons Cafe

Date: April 11

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. The food-contact surfaces of equipment and utensils did not reach 160 degrees F during the sanitizing cycle of the high temperature dishwasher. A compartment of the three bowl sink will be used to dip sanitize until the dishwasher is serviced.

Bucknell University Lairison Hall

Date: April 11

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Bucknell University The Flying Bison

Date: April 11

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Schock's Food Service

Date: April 6

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Applebee's #3323

Date: April 5

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Mechanical warewashing equipment had a buildup of food residue observed on top of the top exterior panel; 2. Under grill sliding drawer refrigeration units had an accumulation of dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces; 3. Observed clean dish racks stored on the floor in warewashing area. Corrected on site; 4. Grouting very low in some areas of kitchen. Missing tiles by the grill and the mop sink. These areas are no longer smooth and easily cleanable. REPEAT VIOLATION.

Aucker's Apiary

Date: April 5

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Breaking Bread Co., Lewisburg Farmers Market

Date: April 5

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

British Baking Co, Lewisburg Farmers Market

Date: April 5

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Freez-N-Point

Date: April 5

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Gable House Bakery, Lewisburg Farmers Market

Date: April 5

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Marousi's Farm, Lewisburg Farmers Market

Date: April 5

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. No lay date observed on the egg cartons. Reused old egg cartons with no label.

Meadowland Farms

Date: April 5

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Original Italian Pizza

Date: April 5

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Raw chicken stored above RTE food (pasta) in the prep cooler. Corrected on site; Raw shell eggs stored on shelf above RTE food items in the walk-in cooler. Corrected on site; 2. Observed single-service, single-use articles (pizza boxes and clam sheel take-out containers) stored on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

The Tarsa Family Restaurant

Date: April 5

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Troutman's French Fries

Date: April 5

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Boomerang's Bar & Grille

Date: April 4

Town: Millmont

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Raw ground beef stored on shelf above RTE (cooked chicken) in the kitchen cooler. Corrected on site; 2. Observed food (boxes of hamburger, hash browns) stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler and freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; Bulk bags of potatoes not stored at least 6" off the floor in dry storage area; 3. Observed large can of ketchup, opened, used to store condiment in cooler. Transfer to cleanable storage container; Non-food contact surfaces (interior of the grill ventilation hood) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of grease, dirt and soil; 5. Kitchen door to exterior, is open, unscreened, and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Corrected on site.

Forest House Hotel

Date: April 4

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Raw shell eggs stored on shelf above RTE food items in prep cooler. Corrected on site; 2. Observed food (boxes of chicken) stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Corrected on site.

