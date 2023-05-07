Food service location inspections in Montour County from April 1 through April 30:
MONTOUR COUNTY
Hilltop
Date: April 19
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Sheetz #372
Date: April 5
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed 8 gallons of 2% milk with a Sell by date of Apr 03 23 being offered for sale; 2. Observed CBD Gummies being offered for sale. CBD is an unapproved food additive; 3. Observed a Y-shutoff valve downstream from an atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs are allowed beyond the AVB without a bleeder valve.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
The Stained Glass Inn
Date: April 27
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
3rd Wind Coffee
Date: April 25
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: None
Violation(s): Yes
Domino's Pizza
Date: April 25
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed wooden handled utensils in the facility. Wood is porous and therefore could possibly spread contamination; 2. Self-closer disconnected on restroom door. REPEAT VIOLATION.
Farmhouse Market
Date: April 25
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Friendly Choice Food Mart
Date: April 25
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: No
Violation(s): 1. Person in charge is not monitoring the facility closely enough to fully comply with the Food Code; 2. Observed 2 gallons, 3- 1/2 gallons, and 9 quarts of milk that were out of date; 3. Food facility is offering for sale, CBD gummies containing CBD, an unapproved additive; 4. Observed 3-compartment sink covered with ceiling tile with two basins full of empty jugs and plastic bags and not being used properly to wash, rinse, and sanitize food contact utensils. Employee indicates that mop sink is being used to wash utensils; 5. The handwash sink in the food prep area was blocked by cardboard trays and an extension cord and not accessible at all times for employee use. REPEAT VIOLATION; 6. Observed chemicals / pesticides being stored in the display area on shelving above packages of disposable cups and plates. REPEAT VIOLATION.
McDonald's #13543
Date: April 25
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed ice buildup on the condenser unit in the walk-in freezer.
Mount Carmel Area Jr/Sr High School
Date: April 25
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Mount Carmel Elementary
Date: April 25
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Fan guards in walk-in milk cooler exhibiting buildup of static dust. REPEAT VIOLATION; 2. Y-valve with shutoffs and chemical station installed downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker at mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed past an AVB without a bleeder valve. REPEAT VIOLATION.
Pizza Hut #037314
Date: April 25
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed a pink mold-like substance buildup at the top of the ice chute of the soda dispenser; 2. Observed a Y-valve downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs are allowed beyond the AVB without a bleeder valve.
Agam Convenience
Date: April 24
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Mount Carmel Dollar General Store
Date: April 24
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Door located in the Backroom area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. REPEAT VIOLATION; 2. Wall in the backroom area, has the covering hanging loose with the insulation being exposed and is in need of repair. REPEAT VIOLATION.
Subway
Date: April 19
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Pink mold-like residue on the back side of the ice chute at the self-service soda fountain.
Full Service 122
Date: April 17
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Slice of Norry
Date: April 17
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Exposed wood and nails need corrected in rear kitchen. Some floor tiles are cracked or missing in spots in rear kitchen. Owner will correct all these surfaces to smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent.
Fuel On Milton
Date: April 12
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Facility is selling CBD gummies. CBD is an unapproved food additive; 2. Prepackaged sandwiches are not labeled properly with the ingredient statement, net weight and/or nutritional facts.
Knarr's Beverage
Date: April 12
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration
Quick Shop #3
Date: Apri; 12
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Sugar storage containers, on the coffee counter and underneath it, were not labeled with the common name of the food; 2. Observed wooden handled utensils in the prep area. Wood is a porous material which could allow for contamination; 3. Observed a mold-like substance accumulating on the ice chute of the fountain soda dispenser; 4. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands.
Turkey Hill Minit Market #199
Date: April 12
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1, Observed an ice buildup in the walk-in freezer. This ice is made from non-potable water and therefore could cause contamination if came in direct contact to the food that is stored underneath it; 2. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands; 3. Observed the vents in the backroom above the electrical area to be extremely dusty and in need of cleaning; 4. Observed chemicals / pesticides being stored in retail area on shelving above food and paper/plastic cups and plates.
Dal-Hern Pharmacy
Date: April 11
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Penn Jersey Mart #5
Date: April 11
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed CBD gummies being offered for sale; 2. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the restroom area.
Ranshaw Mart
Date: April 11
Town: Ranshaw
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Sugar container, in the coffee area, is not labeled with the common name of the food; 2. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid (Exp 9/13/21). REPEAT VIOLATION.
Subway #38592
Date: April 11
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed an ice build-up in the walk-in freezer on some of the shelving. Water from the unit is non-potable, and therefore there is a risk of contamination of food, if it were to contact the food; 2. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid; 3. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the sandwich assembly and backroom wash areas to remind food employees to wash their hands.
Sunoco
Date: April 11
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: No
Violation(s): 1. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection; 2. Observed 1 qt of Guers Chocolate Milk with a Sell by Apr 10 date; 3. Sausage, Egg & Cheese sandwich was held at 101 °F, in the self-service area, rather than 135°F or above as required. REPEAT VIOLATION; 4. Prepackaged hoagies and sandwiches not labeled properly with the complete ingredient statement or distributed by statement; 5. Observed a buildup of ice in the freezer that is located inside the walk-in cooler; 6. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid; 7. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the prep area; 8. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the prep area. REPEAT VIOLATION; 9. Working containers in center cleaning area, used for storing cleaner/sanitizer taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.
Brewer's Outlet
Date: April 6
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Puff's Express #1
Date: April 6
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Dollar General #17875
Date: April 5
Town: Stonington
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Dollar General #8723
Date: April 5
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Outside door located in the backroom area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; 2. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restroom areas to remind food employees to wash their hands; 3. Observed chemicals/pesticides being stored in the display area on shelving above food.
SNYDER COUNTY
Auntie Anne's Cinnabon Cafe
Date: April 20
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. One white powder food ingredient storage container, in the mixing area, was not labeled with the common name of the food; 2. Observed the soda dispenser ice scoop having cracks in the scoop at around the handle area. Observed cracks on the top and bottom of the ice deflector plate of the ice machine; 3. Observed wooden handled utensils in facility. Wood is a porous substance, and therefore could harbor contamination; 4. Observed a build-up of ice on the condenser unit piping and on the floor of the walk-in freezer.
Gertrude Hawk Chocolates #76
Date: April 20
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. The water temperature of the wash compartment of the manual warewashing equipment was 106°F, rather than not less than 110°F, as required.
Sunset Rink II INC
Date: April 20
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed a build-up of ice on the walls and ceiling of the upright freezer; 2. Observed cups in the cappuccino machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch; 3. Tableware for customer self-service is not displayed so that only handles are touched by consumers and employees.
Burger King #1044
Date: April 19
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Right-A-Way Convenience Store
Date: April 19
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed CBD gummies available for sale. CBD is an unapproved food additive; 2. Observed some prepackaged whoopie pies not labeled properly with distributed by statement; 3. Observed an accumulation of dirt on the condenser unit fan guards in the walk-in cooler. Observed an accumulation of dirt on the fountain soda dispenser near the ice chute.
Selinsgrove Area Intermediate School
Date: April 19
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed utensils with wooden handles. Wood is not smooth, easily cleanable and nonabsorbent; 2. Observed employee restroom door propped open; 3. Working containers in kitchen area, used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.
Short Stop-Quick Shop #6
Date: April 19
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed CBD gummies being offered for sale. CBD is an unapproved food additive; 2. Observed a single-use container under the counter at the coffee bar area being used to store an unmarked white sugar-like material; 3. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing; 4. Working container at the sink, used for storing cleaner taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.
Burger King #25800
Date: April 18
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Penns Creek Pit Stop
Date: April 18
Town: Penns Creek
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Sugar storage containers, in the coffee area, are not labeled with the common name of the food; 2. Observed Utensils with wooden handles. Wood is a porous material which may allow for contamination of food, Observed a paper cup being used as a scoop and being stored in the sugar container; 3. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the employee restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.
Sheetz #235
Date: April 18
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Food facility is using or offering for sale, gummies containing CBD, an unapproved additive; 2. Observed an accumulation of dust in the vent above the dishwasher; 3. Observed a Y-valve with shutoffs downstream from an atmospheric vacuum breaker. Shutoffs are not allowed beyond the AVB without a bleeder valve; 4. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the men's restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.
Dollar General #3481
Date: April 6
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Overhead door located in the backroom area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.
Dollar Tree #4767
Date: April 6
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.
Keller's Beer
Date: April 6
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Lighthouse Health Foods
Date: April 6
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Short Stop-Quick Shop #7
Date: April 6
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed CBD Gummies being offered for sale. CBD is an unapproved food additive.
Airy-Dale Farm Market
Date: April 4
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed bags of potatoes stored directly on the floor in display isle, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; 2. Prepackaged smoked cheese and candy not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.
Beaver Valley Country Store
Date: April 4
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Prepackaged food (potato salad, ham salad, mac salad, pepper soup and some candies) are not labeled properly with ingredient statement.
Middlecreek Area Community Center
Date: April 4
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Shelled eggs stored above ready to eat foods. Corrected on site.
Poppy's Coffee Co. LLC
Date: April 4
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Rayauda's Restaurant
Date: April 4
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed knifes being stored in a wooden knife holder that is not easily cleanable; 2. Observed clean dish racks stored on the floor in warewashing area.
UNION COUNTY
Dollar General Store #9436
Date: April 24
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Dollar Tree #06858
Date: April 24
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Sheetz #378
Date: April 20
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Smokin Bob's BBQ II
Date: April 17
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Smokin Bob's BBQ MFF
Date: April 17
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Donald Eichhorn Middle School
Date: April 13
Town: Leisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Kelly Elementary School
Date: April 13
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Lewisburg Area High School
Date: April 13
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Linntown Elementary School
Date: April 13
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Tomahawks
Date: April 13
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
White Deer Elementary School
Date: April 13
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Temp gauge for the wash cycle not recording temperature.
Bucknell University, Bertand Library Cafe
Date: April 11
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Bucknell University Commons Cafe
Date: April 11
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. The food-contact surfaces of equipment and utensils did not reach 160 degrees F during the sanitizing cycle of the high temperature dishwasher. A compartment of the three bowl sink will be used to dip sanitize until the dishwasher is serviced.
Bucknell University Lairison Hall
Date: April 11
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Bucknell University The Flying Bison
Date: April 11
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Schock's Food Service
Date: April 6
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Applebee's #3323
Date: April 5
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Mechanical warewashing equipment had a buildup of food residue observed on top of the top exterior panel; 2. Under grill sliding drawer refrigeration units had an accumulation of dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces; 3. Observed clean dish racks stored on the floor in warewashing area. Corrected on site; 4. Grouting very low in some areas of kitchen. Missing tiles by the grill and the mop sink. These areas are no longer smooth and easily cleanable. REPEAT VIOLATION.
Aucker's Apiary
Date: April 5
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Breaking Bread Co., Lewisburg Farmers Market
Date: April 5
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.
British Baking Co, Lewisburg Farmers Market
Date: April 5
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Freez-N-Point
Date: April 5
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Gable House Bakery, Lewisburg Farmers Market
Date: April 5
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.
Marousi's Farm, Lewisburg Farmers Market
Date: April 5
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. No lay date observed on the egg cartons. Reused old egg cartons with no label.
Meadowland Farms
Date: April 5
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Original Italian Pizza
Date: April 5
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Raw chicken stored above RTE food (pasta) in the prep cooler. Corrected on site; Raw shell eggs stored on shelf above RTE food items in the walk-in cooler. Corrected on site; 2. Observed single-service, single-use articles (pizza boxes and clam sheel take-out containers) stored on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.
The Tarsa Family Restaurant
Date: April 5
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.
Troutman's French Fries
Date: April 5
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Boomerang's Bar & Grille
Date: April 4
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Raw ground beef stored on shelf above RTE (cooked chicken) in the kitchen cooler. Corrected on site; 2. Observed food (boxes of hamburger, hash browns) stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler and freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; Bulk bags of potatoes not stored at least 6" off the floor in dry storage area; 3. Observed large can of ketchup, opened, used to store condiment in cooler. Transfer to cleanable storage container; Non-food contact surfaces (interior of the grill ventilation hood) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of grease, dirt and soil; 5. Kitchen door to exterior, is open, unscreened, and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Corrected on site.
Forest House Hotel
Date: April 4
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Raw shell eggs stored on shelf above RTE food items in prep cooler. Corrected on site; 2. Observed food (boxes of chicken) stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Corrected on site.