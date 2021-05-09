Food service location inspections from April 1 to April 30.
MONTOUR
BSI PHP
Date of report: 04/08/2021
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DANVILLE MOBIL
Date of report: 04/02/2021
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTH CENTRAL SECURE TREATMENT UNIT
Date of report: 04/02/2021
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTH’LAND
BREWER’S OUTLET
Date of report: 04/30/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MING GUAN
Date of report: 04/30/2021
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed two large pans of chicken and beef stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 2(Caulking on dish sink back-splash observed with mold-like growth.)
PUFF’S EXPRESS #1
Date of report: 04/30/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
REDMEN CLUB TRIBE #225
Date of report: 04/30/2021
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE STAINED GLASS INN
Date of report: 04/30/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WHEN PIGS FLY BISTRO
Date of report: 04/30/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WHEN PIGS FLY FOOD TRUCK MFF4
Date of report: 04/30/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
7-ELEVEN #40405
Date of report: 04/29/2021
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Floor of soda coolers covered in a black juice.) 2( food was held at 56 °F, in the area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 3(Food table and condiment bin not clean.)
EMMANUEL HOME
Date of report: 04/29/2021
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUNCOM INDUSTRIES INC.
Date of report: 04/29/2021
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #21107
Date of report: 04/26/2021
Town: Montandon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BRADY FIRE CO
Date of report: 04/22/2021
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
C P CAFE
Date of report: 04/22/2021
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KELSEY’S HOAGIES
Date of report: 04/22/2021
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LOYAL ORDER OF MOOSE LODGE #1149
Date of report: 04/22/2021
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PASTIME CLUB
Date of report: 04/22/2021
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing of slushie machine tanks.)
SCHLEGEL FARM MARKET
Date of report: 04/22/2021
Town: Dalmatia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PETE’S ON BROADWAY
Date of report: 04/21/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Ice machine production tube, a food contact surface, was observed to have mold-like residue and was not clean to sight and touch.) 2(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing
QUICK SHOP #3
Date of report: 04/21/2021
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THREE BEARDS BREWING
Date of report: 04/20/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CASEY CLUB OF SHAMOKIN
Date of report: 04/15/2021
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHINA BOWL & SUSHI
Date of report: 04/15/2021
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility is using plastic pint carry-out container as scoops (in sauces located inside walk-in cooler), which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article.)
FISHER’S BOSTON PIEROGIES
Date of report: 04/15/2021
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
M M FOOD MART
Date of report: 04/15/2021
Town: Riverside
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing: required for slushie operations.) 2(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply sinks at the time of this inspection: only 100F.)
PROFILE COFFEE & ROASTERS
Date of report: 04/15/2021
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Basement ice machine not cleaned frequently enough to remove mold-like accumulations in production area.)
JAY’S TIFFANY NORTHSIDE
Date of report: 04/14/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PELICAN SNOWBALLS
Date of report: 04/14/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TASTY CORNER RESTAURANT
Date of report: 04/14/2021
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
TURBOTVILLE GREAT VALU
Date of report: 04/14/2021
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Mold-like accumulations on fan covers inside produce walk-in cooler due to leaky ceiling/roof.)
7-ELEVEN 40402A
Date of report: 04/13/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Mops are not being hung to air dry — observed in mop bucket.) 2(Cheese and pizzas held at 52°F, in the under counter/mini refrigerator area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
FARMHOUSE MARKET
Date of report: 04/13/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JADE PALACE
Date of report: 04/13/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility is reusing quart and gallon plastic containers, which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article.)
JAMES F BAUGHER ELEMENTARY
Date of report: 04/13/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MONTOUR FARM MARKET
Date of report: 04/13/2021
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FRIENDLY CHOICE FOOD MART
Date of report: 04/12/2021
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GOODE FOOD
Date of report: 04/12/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MAUER’S DAIRY & ICE CREAM SHOPPE
Date of report: 04/12/2021
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RITE AID #205
Date of report: 04/12/2021
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Utility sink not cleaned at frequency to preclude accumulations of dirt and soil. Dairy section shelving inside walk-in unit observed with debris along non-contact sides.)
SUBWAY #38592
Date of report: 04/12/2021
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Utility sink has a hose attachment that is hanging in mop bucket water.)
PEACHEY’S BULK FOODS
Date of report: 04/08/2021
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Cheese held at °F45, in the store refrigerator (glass-front), rather than 41°F or below as required.)
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Date of report: 04/07/2021
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHIKELLAMY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 04/07/2021
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ALE HOUSE BAR & GRILL
Date of report: 04/06/2021
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Top layer of batter fried fish was held at 90°F, in the steamtable area, rather than 135°F or above as required.)
ANTHRACITE PROVISIONS
Date of report: 04/06/2021
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed crack between tables, inside walk-in cooler area, with an accumulation of food residue/debris.)
PIZZA HUT #037314
Date of report: 04/06/2021
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the walk-in cooler/dish/food preparation area.)
RANSHAW MART
Date of report: 04/06/2021
Town: Ranshaw
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUBWAY #63095
Date of report: 04/06/2021
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Chalking missing around back-splash area of dish sink.)
DOLLAR GENERAL #14923
Date of report: 04/02/2021
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ROUTE 11 COFFEE & CREAM
Date of report: 04/02/2021
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AMATO’S PIZZA & SUBS
Date of report: 04/01/2021
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JOSEPH PRIESTLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 04/01/2021
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(An employee was observed wearing a watching during food prep.)
SUBWAY #47781
Date of report: 04/01/2021
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER
QUALITY INN SELINSGROVE
Date of report: 04/26/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
5-OH CREAMERY
Date of report: 04/23/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(SANITIZER SOLUTION TEMPERATURE 106F — TEST STRIP RECOMMENDED TEMPERATURE 65— 75F.) 2(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
AMERICAN LEGION POST #025
Date of report: 04/23/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BJ’S STEAK & RIB HOUSE
Date of report: 04/23/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Thermometers/test strips for ensuring proper temperatures of dish machine are not available or readily accessible.) 2(Food facility is reusing 5 gallon pickle buckets to store other foods, which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article.) 3(Main floor walk-in cooler’s shelving observed with debris accumulations.) 4(Silverware wrapped with food-end exposed.)
BOT’S TAVERN
Date of report: 04/23/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching potato chips, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.) 2(Observed food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer area (frozen into ice), rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 3(Flooring in the kitchen ice machine area is broken/missing tiles and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.) 4(Roof/evaporator is leaking water in walk-in freezer area (causing heavy ice accumulations), and is in need of repair.)
DEO’S KITCHEN
Date of report: 04/23/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Flooring, in the food preparation/stove area, is damaged/broken and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)
EARL S STAUFFER BULK FOOD
Date of report: 04/23/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Repackaged candy not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.)
TWIST N SPLITS — MFF 3
Date of report: 04/23/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FIREHOUSE DOGS
Date of report: 04/16/2021
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FRANK’S OIP
Date of report: 04/16/2021
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
J’AMY’S FAMOUS SUMMER CHILL MFF3
Date of report: 04/16/2021
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RAYAUDA’S RESTAURANT
Date of report: 04/16/2021
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SKEETER’S PIT BBQ
Date of report: 04/16/2021
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WHISPERING PINES FRUIT FARM
Date of report: 04/08/2021
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No hand wash reminder sign posted at one bakery department hand sink.) 2(Single service containers (peanut butter) being used for further food storage.)
CHIPOTLE
Date of report: 04/07/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Cubed chicken was held at 119°F, in the side “take-out” area, rather than 135°F or above as required.)
HEIMBACH’S BAKE SHOPPE
Date of report: 04/07/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Prepackaged baked goods not labeled properly with ingredient statement.)
HEIMBACH’S COUNTRY STORE, INC.
Date of report: 04/07/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Prepackaged baked goods and mini meals not labeled properly with the ingredient statemen and net weight.)
RIGHT-A-WAY CONVENIENCE STORE
Date of report: 04/07/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Prepackaged baked goods and food not labeled properly with the ingredient statement, net weight, and manufactured by statement.)
PENN VIEW CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Date of report: 04/06/2021
Town: Penns Creek
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Boxes of food and bags of potatoes not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler, walk-in freezer and hallway. REPEAT VIOLATION) 2(Two spray bottles of cleaner not labeled as to contents.) 3(Accumulation of mold-like residue on fan guards and light fixtures in walk-in cooler.)
LOYAL ORDER OF MOOSE #1173
Date of report: 04/05/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHORT STOP — QUICK SHOP #7
Date of report: 04/05/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TEXAS ROADHOUSE #470
Date of report: 04/05/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The handwash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by rack of potatoes waiting to be baked and not accessible at all times for employee use.) 2(A temperature measuring gauge for measuring sanitizer water temperatures non-operational.)
WEIS MARKETS STORE #226
Date of report: 04/05/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(One 1/2 gallon and two 14oz milks observed for sale with sell by dates of 3/30 and 4/4. All were pulled and discarded.) 2(Chemical station installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker at the bakery mop sink. AVB may never be under constant pressure. Review handout emailed to manager for solutions to correct.) 3(Accumulation of dust on ceiling surfaces, lights and ceiling cooling units in meat prep room.
EL ENCANTO — MFF 4
Date of report: 04/01/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MOD PIZZA
Date of report: 04/01/2021
Town: Hummels Wharf
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employees observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.)
OIP EXPRESS
Date of report: 04/01/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Handle on center facility hand wash sink non-operational.) 2(Food employees, including driver, observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.)
UNION
BEER BARN
Date of report: 04/29/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MAPLE LEAF PROVISIONS MFF 3
Date of report: 04/29/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHEETZ #276
Date of report: 04/27/2021
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CARRIAGE CORNER RESTAURANT
Date of report: 04/22/2021
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHORT STOP — QUICK SHOP #2
Date of report: 04/22/2021
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: None
Violations: 1(Mop sink not accessible for dumping mop bucket. Jug, box and misc material stored in basin. Mop bucket not to be dumped outside. REPEAT VIOLATION) 2(Bag of onions and boxes of food not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler. REPEAT VIOLATION)
GRAM’S EXPRESS
Date of report: 04/21/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CVS #1596
Date of report: 04/20/2021
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WENDYS #19116
Date of report: 04/14/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BIG LOTS #1376
Date of report: 04/13/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOR-DAYS SUB SHOP
Date of report: 04/13/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GREEN RIDGE COUNTRY STORE
Date of report: 04/13/2021
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed food (bag of potatoes) stored directly on the floor in chicken BBQ area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 2(-Roast beef was held at 120°F rather than 135°F or above as required. Corrected on site.)
KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN — TACO BELL
Date of report: 04/13/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MATTY’S
Date of report: 04/13/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR TREE #06858
Date of report: 04/12/2021
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed single-service, single-use articles (paper towels, foam plates and foil roasting pans) stored, in display isles, directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.)
CATHERMAN’S CANDY AND EXTRAORDINARY CAKES AND PASTRIES
Date of report: 04/08/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEIS MARKETS #197
Date of report: 04/08/2021
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AMY’S FROSTY FREEZE
Date of report: 04/07/2021
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHILLY WILLYS
Date of report: 04/07/2021
Town: Hartleton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHRIST UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH
Date of report: 04/07/2021
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ROCKY ACRES @ LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 04/07/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHADY ACRE FARM @ LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 04/07/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TROUTMAN BROTHER‘S MEATS @ LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 04/07/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TASTE OF LITTLE ITALY
Date of report: 04/06/2021
Town: New Berlin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Boxes of food in the walk-in freezer not stored at least 6” off the floor.) 2(Hood filters have a buildup of grease and dust.) 3(Buildup of grease from hands on the interior pushing surface of the walk-in cooler door.)
ARD’S FARM
Date of report: 04/01/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL #2498
Date of report: 04/01/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #18185
Date of report: 04/01/2021
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None