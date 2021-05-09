Food inspections

MONTOUR

BSI PHP

Date of report: 04/08/2021

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DANVILLE MOBIL

Date of report: 04/02/2021

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTH CENTRAL SECURE TREATMENT UNIT

Date of report: 04/02/2021

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTH’LAND

BREWER’S OUTLET

Date of report: 04/30/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MING GUAN

Date of report: 04/30/2021

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed two large pans of chicken and beef stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 2(Caulking on dish sink back-splash observed with mold-like growth.)

PUFF’S EXPRESS #1

Date of report: 04/30/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

REDMEN CLUB TRIBE #225

Date of report: 04/30/2021

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE STAINED GLASS INN

Date of report: 04/30/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WHEN PIGS FLY BISTRO

Date of report: 04/30/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WHEN PIGS FLY FOOD TRUCK MFF4

Date of report: 04/30/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

7-ELEVEN #40405

Date of report: 04/29/2021

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Floor of soda coolers covered in a black juice.) 2( food was held at 56 °F, in the area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 3(Food table and condiment bin not clean.)

EMMANUEL HOME

Date of report: 04/29/2021

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUNCOM INDUSTRIES INC.

Date of report: 04/29/2021

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #21107

Date of report: 04/26/2021

Town: Montandon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BRADY FIRE CO

Date of report: 04/22/2021

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

C P CAFE

Date of report: 04/22/2021

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KELSEY’S HOAGIES

Date of report: 04/22/2021

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LOYAL ORDER OF MOOSE LODGE #1149

Date of report: 04/22/2021

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PASTIME CLUB

Date of report: 04/22/2021

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing of slushie machine tanks.)

SCHLEGEL FARM MARKET

Date of report: 04/22/2021

Town: Dalmatia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PETE’S ON BROADWAY

Date of report: 04/21/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Ice machine production tube, a food contact surface, was observed to have mold-like residue and was not clean to sight and touch.) 2(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing

QUICK SHOP #3

Date of report: 04/21/2021

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THREE BEARDS BREWING

Date of report: 04/20/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CASEY CLUB OF SHAMOKIN

Date of report: 04/15/2021

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHINA BOWL & SUSHI

Date of report: 04/15/2021

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility is using plastic pint carry-out container as scoops (in sauces located inside walk-in cooler), which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article.)

FISHER’S BOSTON PIEROGIES

Date of report: 04/15/2021

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

M M FOOD MART

Date of report: 04/15/2021

Town: Riverside

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing: required for slushie operations.) 2(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply sinks at the time of this inspection: only 100F.)

PROFILE COFFEE & ROASTERS

Date of report: 04/15/2021

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Basement ice machine not cleaned frequently enough to remove mold-like accumulations in production area.)

JAY’S TIFFANY NORTHSIDE

Date of report: 04/14/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PELICAN SNOWBALLS

Date of report: 04/14/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TASTY CORNER RESTAURANT

Date of report: 04/14/2021

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

TURBOTVILLE GREAT VALU

Date of report: 04/14/2021

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Mold-like accumulations on fan covers inside produce walk-in cooler due to leaky ceiling/roof.)

7-ELEVEN 40402A

Date of report: 04/13/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Mops are not being hung to air dry — observed in mop bucket.) 2(Cheese and pizzas held at 52°F, in the under counter/mini refrigerator area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

FARMHOUSE MARKET

Date of report: 04/13/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JADE PALACE

Date of report: 04/13/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility is reusing quart and gallon plastic containers, which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article.)

JAMES F BAUGHER ELEMENTARY

Date of report: 04/13/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MONTOUR FARM MARKET

Date of report: 04/13/2021

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FRIENDLY CHOICE FOOD MART

Date of report: 04/12/2021

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GOODE FOOD

Date of report: 04/12/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MAUER’S DAIRY & ICE CREAM SHOPPE

Date of report: 04/12/2021

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RITE AID #205

Date of report: 04/12/2021

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Utility sink not cleaned at frequency to preclude accumulations of dirt and soil. Dairy section shelving inside walk-in unit observed with debris along non-contact sides.)

SUBWAY #38592

Date of report: 04/12/2021

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Utility sink has a hose attachment that is hanging in mop bucket water.)

PEACHEY’S BULK FOODS

Date of report: 04/08/2021

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Cheese held at °F45, in the store refrigerator (glass-front), rather than 41°F or below as required.)

NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Date of report: 04/07/2021

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHIKELLAMY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 04/07/2021

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ALE HOUSE BAR & GRILL

Date of report: 04/06/2021

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Top layer of batter fried fish was held at 90°F, in the steamtable area, rather than 135°F or above as required.)

ANTHRACITE PROVISIONS

Date of report: 04/06/2021

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed crack between tables, inside walk-in cooler area, with an accumulation of food residue/debris.)

PIZZA HUT #037314

Date of report: 04/06/2021

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the walk-in cooler/dish/food preparation area.)

RANSHAW MART

Date of report: 04/06/2021

Town: Ranshaw

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUBWAY #63095

Date of report: 04/06/2021

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Chalking missing around back-splash area of dish sink.)

DOLLAR GENERAL #14923

Date of report: 04/02/2021

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ROUTE 11 COFFEE & CREAM

Date of report: 04/02/2021

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AMATO’S PIZZA & SUBS

Date of report: 04/01/2021

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JOSEPH PRIESTLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 04/01/2021

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(An employee was observed wearing a watching during food prep.)

SUBWAY #47781

Date of report: 04/01/2021

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER

QUALITY INN SELINSGROVE

Date of report: 04/26/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

5-OH CREAMERY

Date of report: 04/23/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(SANITIZER SOLUTION TEMPERATURE 106F — TEST STRIP RECOMMENDED TEMPERATURE 65— 75F.) 2(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

AMERICAN LEGION POST #025

Date of report: 04/23/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BJ’S STEAK & RIB HOUSE

Date of report: 04/23/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Thermometers/test strips for ensuring proper temperatures of dish machine are not available or readily accessible.) 2(Food facility is reusing 5 gallon pickle buckets to store other foods, which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article.) 3(Main floor walk-in cooler’s shelving observed with debris accumulations.) 4(Silverware wrapped with food-end exposed.)

BOT’S TAVERN

Date of report: 04/23/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching potato chips, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.) 2(Observed food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer area (frozen into ice), rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 3(Flooring in the kitchen ice machine area is broken/missing tiles and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.) 4(Roof/evaporator is leaking water in walk-in freezer area (causing heavy ice accumulations), and is in need of repair.)

DEO’S KITCHEN

Date of report: 04/23/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Flooring, in the food preparation/stove area, is damaged/broken and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)

EARL S STAUFFER BULK FOOD

Date of report: 04/23/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Repackaged candy not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.)

TWIST N SPLITS — MFF 3

Date of report: 04/23/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FIREHOUSE DOGS

Date of report: 04/16/2021

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FRANK’S OIP

Date of report: 04/16/2021

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

J’AMY’S FAMOUS SUMMER CHILL MFF3

Date of report: 04/16/2021

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RAYAUDA’S RESTAURANT

Date of report: 04/16/2021

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SKEETER’S PIT BBQ

Date of report: 04/16/2021

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WHISPERING PINES FRUIT FARM

Date of report: 04/08/2021

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No hand wash reminder sign posted at one bakery department hand sink.) 2(Single service containers (peanut butter) being used for further food storage.)

CHIPOTLE

Date of report: 04/07/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Cubed chicken was held at 119°F, in the side “take-out” area, rather than 135°F or above as required.)

HEIMBACH’S BAKE SHOPPE

Date of report: 04/07/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Prepackaged baked goods not labeled properly with ingredient statement.)

HEIMBACH’S COUNTRY STORE, INC.

Date of report: 04/07/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Prepackaged baked goods and mini meals not labeled properly with the ingredient statemen and net weight.)

RIGHT-A-WAY CONVENIENCE STORE

Date of report: 04/07/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Prepackaged baked goods and food not labeled properly with the ingredient statement, net weight, and manufactured by statement.)

PENN VIEW CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Date of report: 04/06/2021

Town: Penns Creek

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Boxes of food and bags of potatoes not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler, walk-in freezer and hallway. REPEAT VIOLATION) 2(Two spray bottles of cleaner not labeled as to contents.) 3(Accumulation of mold-like residue on fan guards and light fixtures in walk-in cooler.)

LOYAL ORDER OF MOOSE #1173

Date of report: 04/05/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHORT STOP — QUICK SHOP #7

Date of report: 04/05/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TEXAS ROADHOUSE #470

Date of report: 04/05/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The handwash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by rack of potatoes waiting to be baked and not accessible at all times for employee use.) 2(A temperature measuring gauge for measuring sanitizer water temperatures non-operational.)

WEIS MARKETS STORE #226

Date of report: 04/05/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(One 1/2 gallon and two 14oz milks observed for sale with sell by dates of 3/30 and 4/4. All were pulled and discarded.) 2(Chemical station installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker at the bakery mop sink. AVB may never be under constant pressure. Review handout emailed to manager for solutions to correct.) 3(Accumulation of dust on ceiling surfaces, lights and ceiling cooling units in meat prep room.

EL ENCANTO — MFF 4

Date of report: 04/01/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MOD PIZZA

Date of report: 04/01/2021

Town: Hummels Wharf

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employees observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.)

OIP EXPRESS

Date of report: 04/01/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Handle on center facility hand wash sink non-operational.) 2(Food employees, including driver, observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.)

UNION

BEER BARN

Date of report: 04/29/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MAPLE LEAF PROVISIONS MFF 3

Date of report: 04/29/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHEETZ #276

Date of report: 04/27/2021

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CARRIAGE CORNER RESTAURANT

Date of report: 04/22/2021

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHORT STOP — QUICK SHOP #2

Date of report: 04/22/2021

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: None

Violations: 1(Mop sink not accessible for dumping mop bucket. Jug, box and misc material stored in basin. Mop bucket not to be dumped outside. REPEAT VIOLATION) 2(Bag of onions and boxes of food not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler. REPEAT VIOLATION)

GRAM’S EXPRESS

Date of report: 04/21/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CVS #1596

Date of report: 04/20/2021

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WENDYS #19116

Date of report: 04/14/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BIG LOTS #1376

Date of report: 04/13/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOR-DAYS SUB SHOP

Date of report: 04/13/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GREEN RIDGE COUNTRY STORE

Date of report: 04/13/2021

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed food (bag of potatoes) stored directly on the floor in chicken BBQ area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 2(-Roast beef was held at 120°F rather than 135°F or above as required. Corrected on site.)

KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN — TACO BELL

Date of report: 04/13/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MATTY’S

Date of report: 04/13/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR TREE #06858

Date of report: 04/12/2021

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed single-service, single-use articles (paper towels, foam plates and foil roasting pans) stored, in display isles, directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.)

CATHERMAN’S CANDY AND EXTRAORDINARY CAKES AND PASTRIES

Date of report: 04/08/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEIS MARKETS #197

Date of report: 04/08/2021

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AMY’S FROSTY FREEZE

Date of report: 04/07/2021

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHILLY WILLYS

Date of report: 04/07/2021

Town: Hartleton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHRIST UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH

Date of report: 04/07/2021

Town: Millmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ROCKY ACRES @ LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 04/07/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHADY ACRE FARM @ LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 04/07/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TROUTMAN BROTHER‘S MEATS @ LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 04/07/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TASTE OF LITTLE ITALY

Date of report: 04/06/2021

Town: New Berlin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Boxes of food in the walk-in freezer not stored at least 6” off the floor.) 2(Hood filters have a buildup of grease and dust.) 3(Buildup of grease from hands on the interior pushing surface of the walk-in cooler door.)

ARD’S FARM

Date of report: 04/01/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL #2498

Date of report: 04/01/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #18185

Date of report: 04/01/2021

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

