SUNBURY — Aqua Pennsylvania requested approval from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission for a near $98 million annual rate increase for residential, commercial and industrial water and wastewater customers.
The average monthly residential water bill would rise to $81.32 from $67.49 for 4,000 gallons. The new cost would average $2.71 daily for about 133 gallons of water.
According to Aqua, commercial customers would pay $480.73 monthly for 33,900 gallons, up from $403.59; industrial customers, $2,288.93 monthly for 201,400 gallons, up from $1,923.29.
The rate increase was requested to begin Oct. 19, however, the Public Utility Commission’s investigation of the request could delay the change until May 2022, according to a consumer notice of the proposed changes.
Aqua cites continued infrastructure investment in raising the rates. The company said it began system repairs and improvements in April 2020 with work to continue through March 2023. That work includes replacing or rehabilitating more than 300 miles of water mains; replacing or repairing valves, fire hydrants and service lines; upgrading and rehabilitating treatment plants and wells plus pumping stations and water storage tanks.
Visit www.puc.pa.gov/docket/R-2021-3027385 to view the filing and follow the PUC process.