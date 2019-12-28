SUNBURY — It was a song that had more than 50 friends and family members smiling and crying during a private funeral service Saturday for the 3-year-old who was beaten to death in October.
A remake of the Oak Ridge Boys hit single "Elvira" blared through the speakers but the voice singing was that of Karl Parker, Arabella's father.
Instead of using the chorus, "Elvira," Parker was singing, "Arabella" to a dancing, smiling and happy Arabella on a video the father and daughter made last year.
"This was such a beautiful service," Arabella's sister, Amanda Parker, 21, of Milton. Pastor Mark Gittens, of h2church in Sunbury, performed the service.
Amanda Parker was joined by Arabella's legal guardian and aunt Mandy Kegler and two other aunts, Sarah Delcamp and Lucinda Delcamp.
"I knew Pastor Mark (Gittens) would do a great job," Lucinda Delcamp said. "This was all so great."
Gitten's message was Arabella's death will not fade away.
"We have come together as a community and we will make sure that Arabella's voice will never go away," Gittens said. "We will continue to fight child abuse and we will make sure this doesn't happen again."
Gittens was referring to the Oct. 10 incident in which Arabella was taken to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, after state police said the child was beaten so badly that she needed part of her brain removed.
Arabella was on life support for more than a month and survived without the breathing machine for nearly a week before succumbing to her injuries on Nov. 22.
State troopers charged Jahrid Burgess, 19, and Arabella's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 23, with homicide. Troopers said Burgess beat the child and Samantha Delcamp knew the abuse was taking place but never reported it.
Gittens told those in attendance to let go of hate and begin to love even though the situation is tough.
"I was sitting at my kitchen table and I was wondering why this funeral was so hard," Gittens said. "I have done hundreds of funerals but I realized this is a 3-year-old girl and I don't have the words for this. This little girl was murdered. But at this time we can't hate but instead, we need to love."
Kegler said she was touched by Gittens' words and loved the ceremony for her niece.
"It was very beautiful and he (Gittens) did a wonderful job," Kegler said.
Before the final prayer was read, Gittens told the crowd that he watched the video of Arabella and her dad and wanted to play the song.
Gittens plugged in the phone to the speakers and Arabella's voice could be heard laughing with her father as he sang the lyrics, "Arabella can sure enough make my little light shine, cause I know that my Arabella's mine. So I'm singin' Arabella, Arabella."