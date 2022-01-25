SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District did everything right when they dismantled the district professional staff union, according to a ruling by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Bureau of Mediation.
A ruling came out Jan. 7 after the members of the support staff appealed the decision by the board to furlough 63 employees.
Arbitrator Thomas Leonard said the collective bargaining agreement does not prevent the district from passing such a resolution to request proposals for subcontracting the secretarial, paraprofessional and aide services.
The 12-page decision ruled in favor of the district and denied the association's grievance.
"The Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association does not have a comment at this time," Jessica Sabol, Northeastern Region Advocacy coordinator for the Pennsylvania State Education Association said in an email to The Daily item.
The grievance was filed on Dec. 18, 2020, saying the Shikellamy school board’s resolution that directed the superintendent to issue a request for proposals for subcontracting the secretarial, paraprofessional and aide services done by the bargaining unit was illegal. The association claimed that this began the subcontracting process and violated the collective bargaining agreement. The district had denied the association’s grievance and the association filed the case for arbitration, according to court documents.
On June 16, 63 members of the Shikellamy School District Educational Support Professionals Association were furloughed after the school board voted 6-3 to outsource the services after the union and the district could not come to an agreement.
The district hired ESS, of New Jersey, which board members originally said would be $725,000 less expensive than what the district pays to the union employees, according to district officials.
ESS representative Chris Jones was present for the meeting and when asked to comment he denied being employed by ESS. Superintendent Jason Bendle said the issue was addressed with Jones and Jones apologized to the Shikellamy community for misleading them.
Directors Jenna Eister-Whitaker, Lori Garman and then-director Dave Persing voted against outsourcing, while Directors Wendy Wiest, Jennifer Wetzel, Gretchen Walter, Mike Erb, Slade Shreck and Jeff Balestrini all voted in favor of the move.
“We are now out of jobs,” Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association (SESPA) President Jody Kovaschetz said at the time. “It’s a shame that this has happened.”
According to Bendle, 18 members of the union have since returned to work under ESS, while there are still four remaining positions to be hired. Bendle and the school board declined comment on the latest ruling by Leonard.
Directors released a timeline of events last year that outlined negotiation meetings and an offer by the board to increase wages from $14.50 an hour maximum starting wage to $15.
The district also said it lowered the target savings needed for the union to keep work in-house to $2.5 million over five years.
Directors tasked the union with meeting that savings amount or agreeing to subcontract the services.
The union said it was impossible to find the money because workers would have to take pay cuts.
Kovaschetz said the 63-person union was only seeking a fair deal with modest wage increases. Kovaschetz said school board members weren’t telling the public the truth about why the union kept rejecting offers.
Removing the no-subcontracting clause, giving up a right to file a grievance, finding a way for the union to give back the money and health care benefit reductions were issues that neither the union nor the district budged on.
Business Manager Brian Manning said the district paid $2.047 million to the support staff.
Kovaschetz said she is unsure who in the union would apply with ESS on July 1.
Based on the 2020-21 CSIU region survey, secretaries averaged $17.18 per hour in Valley school districts, Manning said. The survey used only current pay rates and did not indicate differences in longevity or experience by district, he said.
Manning said Shikellamy’s secretaries average $20.22 per hour.
Special education aides in the region average $13.33, while Shikellamy averaged $16.98 per hour, Manning said.