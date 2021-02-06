SUNBURY — A Sunbury police probe into an incident on Arch Street Saturday is ongoing but Chief Brad Hare said charges are unlikely after officers from across the Valley swarmed to the residence.
The incident began just before 3 p.m. when passing motorists saw a man with his hands tied behind his back running down Arch Street toward 4th Street, Hare said.
When police were made aware the incident began at 336 Arch Street, officers knew the house after a summer incident saw a man fire a weapon inside the home causing police to draw their weapons in order to get him outside, Hare said.
When officers arrived on Saturday, departments from Shamokin Dam, Shamokin, Zerbe Township, Milton, Selinsgrove, Buffalo Valley, Point Township and Northumberland, along with Sunbury Fire Department, Sunbury Fire Police and Americus Ambulance Company and state police from Selinsgrove and Stonington all joined Sunbury at the scene, Hare said.
"It was a precautionary measure after the incident that occurred over the summer," Hare said.
Officers drew their service weapons and demanded the residents come outside. Two residents exited the home and were taken into custody, while two others remained inside, Hare said.
People began to gather on Arch Street to watch the events unfold until police shut down the area. Police also warned residents to stay inside their homes.
About 30 minutes into the situation officers entered the home and took the last two people into custody, police said.
Hare said the individual who had his hands tied behind his back jumped out of a first-floor window and took off running which led to the 911 calls.
Police spoke to the individuals inside the home who said the man was acting out of control while inside the home. One of the residents restrained him by tying his hands and was ready to call police, but the man fled, police said.
The individual, who police said they were not naming at this time, was being treated for small injuries, Hare said.
"We thank all the departments that came to support us and again this was a precautionary measure as we didn't have any idea what was happening when officers first arrived," Hare said.
Cpl. Brad Slack said there is no threat to the community. "Everyone did a great job with not knowing all the details and we thank all the officers and state police."