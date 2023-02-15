LEWISBURG — An architectural firm will assess the William Cameron Engine Company and make recommendations for upgrades.
Fire Chief James Blount III said Larson Design Group, of Selinsgrove, was hired last month to assess the station at 11 Buffalo Road and administrative offices at 239 N. Fifth St. in Lewisburg. The fire department board and the Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services Board approved the contract with Larson at approximately $7,000, he said.
"The building was built in the mid-1960s," said Blount. "It's had a couple of renovations over the years. We're trying to get an idea of what the future is and how it will serve us moving forward."
The William Cameron Engine Company was founded in 1874. It is staffed by career EMS and volunteer firefighting personnel.
The Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services (CSFES) board consists of appointees of its three full-time members: Lewisburg, East Buffalo and Kelly townships. It provides fiscal oversight. The fire company maintains independence when it comes to emergency service operations.
William Cameron’s primary coverage area is Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township along with about half of Kelly Township, about one-third of Buffalo Township and, across the Susquehanna River, about half of West Chillisquaque Township in Northumberland County.
The department's main station, "Station 2," is located at 11 Buffalo Road in Lewisburg and houses the department's emergency vehicles and staff.
The department also occupies a building across Fifth street from Station 2, which houses the Chief Robert Stackhouse Training Center, the Liddick-Stephens Museum, administrative offices, and equipment and supply storage. The Fifth Street building is also occasionally employed as a mock structure during department trainings.
Larson will provide a feasibility study that will show the fire company where they can upgrade, make it more efficient and the estimated costs, said Blount.
"If there are grant opportunities, we'll exhaust every effort to get those," he said. "Outside of that, it will be a capital campaign."
At Monday night's public meeting of the East Buffalo Township Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Jim Knight informed the other members of the board and public about Larson being hired.
"They're doing a high-level assessment of the current facility, evaluating whether it, and considering whether to renovate or build a new facility," said Knight after the meeting.
Knight expects a report from Larson within a month or so.
"The fire company has been considering it for some time," said Knight. "Their current facilities are not very good frankly and have deteriorated over the years."
East Buffalo Township, Kelly Township and Lewisburg Borough contribute financially to the fire company.