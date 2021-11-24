The wholesale price of Christmas trees moved Ard’s Farm to steer away from selling them this year and likely the next few years to come.
The Lewisburg-area market announced the development Wednesday. In a post on its Facebook page, Ard’s management explained that a 6-to-7-foot tree this year, which sold for roughly $50 to $60 in 2020, would retail at about $140 in 2021. Ard’s sold trees for 29 years.
“We cannot in good conscience carry trees at this price,” the post reads.
Alan Ard, who co-owns the business with his wife, Kyle, said the retail price is estimated on what trees were selling for at wholesale auction. The reasoning for the price surge is multi-layered. Some tree farmers retired, Ard said. Others limited plantings in the past. Extreme weather negatively impacted harvests, he said, and production costs have soared.
“I knew this was coming,” Ard said. “I’ve said before, ‘One of these years things are going to get really ugly.’”
Last weekk, Stan Kohl said at some point this season he will run out of trees to sell at Kohl’s Stony Hill Tree Farm, located in Montour County.
“It’s going to depend on how many people rush us to get theirs early,” he said. “People have been buying since October here and there. I think it’s probably gonna be worse this year for us because we got hammered really hard last year and since they take so long to grow you can’t replace them overnight from one season to the next.”
Last year, Ard’s was about 300 trees short of what it needed. The market sold out of its stock in 10 days, Ard said. He doesn’t expect the situation to improve in a year or two. Should the market stabilize, Ard said customers shouldn’t anticipate a return to old prices.
Ard’s continues to offer holiday decor like greens, wreaths and handmade decorations. It added a station for customers to decorate their own wreaths on-site. Still, Ard said it bothers him to cut out trees from the offerings.
“We’ve been a part of the community for a long time. I kind of feel like I’m letting them down,” Ard said.