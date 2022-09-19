SUNBURY — Northumberland County’s Area Agency on Aging is hosting a Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Caregiver Health Fair Friday.
The event will take place at the Northumberland Human Services Complex, 322 North Second St., in Sunbury, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
"The Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Caregiver Health Fair promotes awareness of all aspects of wellness to grandparents and older relatives raising their grandchildren and younger relatives," Director Karen Leonovich said. "This free event offers visitors an exciting opportunity to learn information and obtain valuable health and wellness resources."
Grandparents and other relative caregivers, community members, advocates, and professionals are encouraged to attend, she said.
"Caregivers will be able to connect with other families and individuals with similar life experiences and obtain information from local community organizations and collaborative partners regarding specific resources and services available in Northumberland County," Leonovich said.
Exhibitors will include more than 20 community organizations and collaborative partners for specific resources and services in Northumberland County who have helped make a difference in the health of its residents.
The event will be held in the parking lot at the Human Services Complex. The Northumberland County Behavioral Health/Drug & Alcohol Program will be hosting its annual Recovery Fest in conjunction with the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Caregiver Health Fair. The Recovery Fest will be held in the same location as the health fair.
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said the event is important to the county.
"We hope people will come out and see what we have to offer," he said. "It's a great event and we look forward to seeing everyone."