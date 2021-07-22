Gregory Fleck is riding his tricycle once again this year to help raise money for St. Joseph’s Center in Scranton.
Over the years, Gregory has done many fundraisers to help raise money for the center. Gregory himself has cerebral palsy but feels that he can help those who benefit from the services provided from St. Joseph’s. St. Joseph’s Center provides services for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, adult day services, community support services, early intervention services, and residential services. They also offer services for adoption, Trinity Child Care Center, pregnancy and family, and outpatient therapy.
Every year, Joe Snedeker from WNEP-16 rides his bicycle through his Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania viewing area under GoJoe to raise money for St. Joseph’s Center.
This year is GoJoe 24 and the public can ride virtually along with Joe. Gregory registered with St. Joseph’s Center to do a virtual ride along this year and under his name through their link, Gregory has so far raised $1,200 in donations. Gregory and his mother, Kristin Knapik-Fleck and his brother, Nicholas Fleck were able to meet up with Joe Snedeker and Chris Keating from WNEP-16 in Washingtonville this past Tuesday. Joe was making his way up to Hughesville when he stopped and took some pictures with Gregory who was waiting to see him. Go Joe 24 started on July 19 and will conclude with a telethon on July 24.
Gregory is a 2019 graduate of Milton Area High School and attends classes at Luzerne County Community College. He volunteers at the Lewisburg Community Garden through Bucknell University. The food harvested is donated to the Food Hub at the Miller Center. Gregory also lends a hand at the Community Harvest with Bucknell University held at St. Andrews Church. A free meal is provided to the community of Milton on Monday nights. Gregory is a member of Church of the Resurrection in Muncy in which he helps with the garden through Care for Creation who donates their harvest to the Son-Light House in Muncy.
To donate, visit: https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/GoJoe/GregoryFleck