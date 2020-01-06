Jacob Eichenlaub, Hannah Imgrund and Amanda Rapp were among the Valley's big winners in the beef cattle category Monday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Eichenlaub, of Mifflinburg, took multiple first places, including reserve grand champion with Ikes Amazing Andy and reserve grand champion bull with Ikes Royal Padraig.
Imgrund, of Lewisburg, won reserve grand champion female with Ladd Flamboyant 821 ET and also won reserve champion heifer calf with LADD Get & Go 928G.
Rapp won multiple firsts, including two champion senior heifer wins with DPBF Miss Molly.
More Valley Farm Show winners are listed in the attached pdfs.