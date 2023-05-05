NORTHUMBERLAND — AREA Services owes more than $62,000 to Northumberland Borough from past due rent and sewer bills and accumulated late fees over the last three years.
The Daily Item filed a Right to Know request with the borough of Northumberland this week seeking the unpaid invoices that the ambulance service owes for renting the borough-owned building at 178 Prince St. as its borough headquarters. AREA Services, which is contracted to pay $900 a month in rent to the borough, owes a total of $62,380.07, which includes $2,035.07 in sewer fees, $12,600 in rental fees and $47,745 in accumulated late fees.
"Please bring your account up to date," borough Manager Ann Zartman wrote in an invoice dated on April 21. "If all calculations on the attached sheet are correct and all payments properly accounted for, I have every right to charge you $45,015 in late fees. Late fees will be assessed from today forward."
As of May 4, the late fees for the rental agreement have accumulated to more than $47,000, according to borough records.
"They are significantly behind, and I have invoiced them," Zartman said during this week's borough council meeting in response to a question from a resident.
Council President Paul Ruane suggested the borough send a certified letter seeking payment to AREA Services, owned by Bernie Rumberger, of Coal Township. Rumberger, a commissioner in Coal Township, did not return a phone call from The Daily Item seeking comment.
The lease with the borough was signed in 2001 for the former Northumberland Emergency Rescue Squad building. Its corporate headquarters is located in Northumberland.
The last three payments of $2,700 each from AREA Services for rent came on Oct. 31, 2022, April 12, 2022, and Dec. 30, 2021. No payments have been made this year, according to borough records.
According to the agreement with the borough, AREA Services "shall pay a late fee of $15 per day for each day the payment is not paid within three days after its due date."
The Northumberland Borough Sewer Department issued an invoice on May 2 to AREA Services for $2,035.07, which included past due invoices and late fees. The charges per quarter are a $90 flat sewer rate, $107.06 annual finance charge and a $30.25 sewer usage charge. AREA Services last made a payment to the sewer department on May 1, 2020.
"Normally we would shut them (customers) off if things get too high, but it's an emergency service, so we're not going to do that," said Zartman.
AREA Services has not responded to the mailed invoice nor phone calls, said Zartman.