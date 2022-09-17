The Daily Item
Argentinean soul music ensemble Fémina — a female-powered four-piece band — will perform at Campus Theatre in Lewisburg on Wednesday as part of the Weis Center’s annual season.
The show is set for 7:30 p.m.
Fémina’s tour is part of Center Stage, a public diplomacy initiative of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs with funding provided by the U.S. government, administered by the New England Foundation for the Arts in cooperation with the U.S. Regional Arts Organizations.
Fémina’s Center Stage tour has stops in Washington, D.C., New York City, Gainesville and Miami, FL; Lexington, KY; and San Diego and Joshua Tree, CA.
The band is comprised of Sofia “Sof Tot” Trucco, voice, guitar, ronroco; Clara “Wen” Trucco, voice, percussion, flute, Uji, electronics, bombo leguero; and Cruz, electronics, keys.
According to a release from the Weis Center, “Lyrically poignant with hip-hop and Latin folk influences, Fémina is Argentine soul music with a purpose. Their unbounded sound and theatrical visuals are vehicles for ideas, a direct hotline to people’s emotions that opens them up to new ways of thinking. Their diverse songs are characterized by show-stopping harmonies and a magical on-stage chemistry that incorporates Latin American instruments and melodies.”
“We talk about social issues, but not as slogans. We talk about what we live day to day. Something that’s very important to us is unity, being conscious of the really important things, the essence of being human,” said Sofia Trucco. “When we talk about becoming aware and gaining power, we’re talking to everyone, not just women.”
A unique and thrilling combo, Fémina have toured the United States, Australia, Brazil, Mexico and Europe and have released three albums.