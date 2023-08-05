Some Central Keystone Council of Governments building code inspectors are reportedly armed while on duty, raising concerns from elected and municipal officials.
Numerous municipalities in Snyder, Union, Northumberland and Montour, as well as Centre, Lycoming and Perry counties, contract with the Central Keystone COG to enforce its building codes. Officials contacted by The Daily Item said they were not aware that some, if not all, employees with valid permits to carry a concealed weapon are armed on the job when they inspect residential and commercial properties.
"I don't think it's general knowledge (but municipal officials) should know," Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz said. "I do not have a problem with someone carrying a weapon to protect themselves, but if they pull that weapon as part of their job duties that's another thing. How much are they going to enflame a situation over a building permit?"
Calls made over the past two weeks to Central Keystone COG Director Rodney Neitz and the agency's attorney, Melissa Lobos, regarding reports that its inspectors carry firearms on the job were not returned to The Daily Item. After a third call to Lobos' Mifflinburg office this week, a secretary informed the paper that Lobos "is not going to make a comment about that."
A spokesman from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry said neither the Pennsylvania Construction Code Act or the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) authorizes the carrying of firearms or other law enforcement functions by a building code official.
"While the Department of Labor and Industry does employ some building code officials in-house to enforce the UCC, most building code officials in Pennsylvania work for either a municipality or third-party agency. L&I certifies municipal and third-party agency building code officials but does not manage them," said spokesman Erin James. "Building code officials employed by a municipality or a third-party agency conduct building code inspections for municipalities that have opted in to enforce the Uniform Construction Code on their own."
Labor and Industry officials are authorized to investigate written complaints regarding building code officials' actions in regard to their duties and enforcement of the UCC, said James, who provided the website address where instructions on submitting a written complaint may be made: https://www.dli.pa.gov/ucc/Pages/Complaints-about-Municipal-and-Third-Party-Officials.aspx.
Kantz and Union County Commissioner Jeff Reber, co-chairmen of the Union-Snyder 911 Joinder Board, said they learned about the Keystone COG building inspectors carrying firearms on the job when Code Enforcement Supervisor James Emery spoke with them about allowing inspection officers to use their newly acquired radio to communicate with the 911 Center.
In July, Neitz and Emery made the pitch to the Joinder board about the use of the radios on the system and Kantz said they were denied, only allowing building inspectors to use their radios to listen to the 911 Center communications.
Kantz said he agreed with the decision to limit the building inspector's communications due to the high calls on the 911 system, which last year was more than 96,000 calls in Snyder and Union counties.
Adding more voices to the system could tie up 911 dispatchers "who are under scrutiny every day," he said.
Former Sunbury City Code Department Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski, who now serves as city clerk, said the city employs three full-time code officers and two part-time officers who have recently been equipped with bullet-proof vests for their safety at the suggestion of council member John Barnhart.
Wojciechowski said city code officers do not carry firearms or any sort of electronic weapon or pepper spray, but have radios to call for police in cases of emergency.
Selinsgrove, Middleburg and Shamokin Dam officials said they have not been informed that some Keystone COG inspectors who enforce their building codes or issue building permits may be carrying a firearm on the job even though all three municipalities have their own police departments.
"Nothing in our agreement says they can or cannot carry a weapon. I wouldn't feel our council would have an issue with it," said Middleburg borough administrator Elizabeth Paige, adding building inspectors face difficult situations at times when they're entering people's private or commercial property to issue a permit or conduct code enforcement.
Shamokin Dam Manager Ed Hovenstine said he was not aware that building inspectors employed by the Central Keystone COG are now armed but would follow up with the agency for clarification.
"I know they've asked our police to aid them" in certain instances, Hovenstine said.
It's a management issue for the Central Keystone COG administration, said Selinsgrove borough council member Erik Viker. He's an elected state constable who chose to receive state police training in the use of firearms to allow him to legally carry a weapon while serving as a constable.
"I don't know what kind of training (Central Keystone COG building inspectors) get, but the concern should be with the COG administration," he said. "The borough contracts with them for their services. The liability is with the COG."
Municipalities could be at risk of a lawsuit if something goes wrong with a building inspector, said attorney Robert Cravitz, who represents the boroughs of Selinsgrove, Freeburg and Beavertown. The three municipalities contract with the Central Keystone COG to enforce its property maintenance codes.
Cravitz said he became aware of the issue in the past month and hasn't yet had an opportunity to discuss it with municipal officials.
"Once you know about it you have to do something about it," he said of the potential liability. "It's one thing to arm police who are certified, get (firearm training) and psychological tests. Do they really want (armed code enforcers)?"
Kantz said probation officers hired by the county receive firearm training to use weapons supplied by the county and the county is properly insured to cover those officers.
"If the Keystone COG is acting on behalf of municipalities, what are they doing" to ensure inspectors are properly trained, armed and insured, he asked.
Snyder County Commissioner Adam Ewig is a past mayor and council member in McClure, which like most municipalities in the county has an agreement with the Central Keystone COG to enforce its property code.
"It would be concerning to me," said Ewig who questioned the level of firearm and conflict de-escalation training provided to the inspection officials employed by the COG.
Viker said his advice to the Central Keystone COG would be not to permit its employees to carry a weapon while carrying out their official duties on behalf of municipalities.
"Arm yourself with confidence and common sense," he said.