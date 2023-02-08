SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners approved $1,125 in COVID-19 relief funds for the county jail in Coal Township.
At Tuesday's public meeting, Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best approved the jail for American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase COVID testing kits. Northumberland County still has approximately $11 million to distribute from its $17.6 million allocation.
In other jail business, the county commissioners approved a one-year food service agreement with Summit Foods at a 12 percent increase.
The commissioner also approve inmate housing agreements with Centre County at a daily rate of $75 per inmate and with Lycoming County at $80 per inmate.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER