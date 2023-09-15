LEWISBURG — COVID-19 relief funds distributed by Union County allowed Transitions of PA to fund an additional staff member to address the needs of victims and survivors in Union County.
The Lewisburg-based nonprofit crisis center that provides advocacy, empowerment and education to victims, survivors, families, and communities to end patterns of violence and abuse was awarded $266,166 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds last year from Union County. The money is being used to pay the salary of a counselor advocate who is solely focused on Union County over the next five years.
"We were seeing an explosion of requests for service, calls were coming into the crisis center at 20 percent more than normal and our safe housing was consistently full," said Chief Executive Director Mae-Ling Kranz. "It was the first time in our history that we had to start a waiting list. It was difficult to turn people away and tell people they had to wait."
Transitions applied for ARPA funds in several counties. Union is the only county that awarded the organization ARPA funds, she said.
"It doesn't sound like much, but that one employee makes all the difference for victim-survivors seeking services in this county," Kranz said.
Transitions of PA, which formed in 1975 and was incorporated in 1976, is one of 25 local municipalities, organizations and projects awarded a portion of $7,713,326 in ARPA funds from Union County in October 2022. Union County received $9 million of the $6.15 billion federal funds allocated to Pennsylvania. The county has more than $1.2 million that has not been allocated.
Transitions is a comprehensive crime victim services center for Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties with a focus on services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking. They provide a 24-hour crisis hotline, peer counseling, support groups, and therapy. Transitions operates two emergency safe houses for victims and their children who are either fleeing domestic violence or homeless due to domestic violence. The agency also operates a rapid rehousing program to provide individuals with rental assistance and case management/supportive services.
Other services include in-person and virtual group counseling, legal advocates who attend hearings with survivors, a law office, safe custody exchange and visitation center, and education and outreach. Survivors have help obtaining apartments, developing job skills and learning coping skills. There is a 12-month assistance program for survivors as well as a long-term assistance program for those with mental health or substance abuse diagnoses.
Funding comes from a variety of state, federal and local sources, including The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, local foundations, and community support through donations, capital campaigns and fundraisers. Kranz has been told to expect a 20 percent reduction in federal funding in the coming years.
Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards said Transitions started informally with a group of women who expanded their program throughout the region.
"It's a really important organization serving our communities," said Richards. "When it was able to show it lost funding and resources during COVID, we realized that we would be helping a lot of people throughout our county by helping to make up that difference with ARPA funds."
The COVID-19 pandemic created a "perfect storm" for domestic violence due to abusers having more control over their victims while state restrictions to stay at home were in place and life went more remote, said Kranz.
"In 2021, we saw a significant increase in requests and capacity issues and not enough availability for requested services," said Kranz.
Furthermore, even though Transitions historically has had a stable workforce, it started to see a turnover of employees seeking different opportunities of higher pay and less stress in the job. With 39 full-time and four part-time positions, Transitions was consistently seeing seven openings at all times, said Kranz.
Transitions shifted its pay structure, but the inflation also hurt the organization, said Kranz.
"The cost of everything went up," she said.
For those reasons, Transitions applied for COVID relief money which was granted locally only from Union County. Transitions was also awarded a state-level allocation of ARPA funds of approximately $260,000 to expand its counseling services. They contracted with Courtyard Counseling Center in Selinsgrove for therapy services.
Counseling Coordinator Savonna Reagan oversees the counseling department, including the new staff member.
"That person can respond quickly to the needs within the county. It allows us to have a person on the ground in the safe house, to pull in resources from the county without having to dilute their efforts," said Reagan.
The position is "hugely helpful" in being able to answer needs in real time," she said.
The goal is to sustain that position once the funds have been exhausted, said Reagan.