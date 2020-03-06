SELINSGROVE — Three of seven people accused in drug smuggling at the Snyder County Prison a year ago have been arraigned on felony charges.
Following a tip to Deputy Warden Adam Wagner, a Pennsylvania grand jury was convened and later recommended charges against Todd M. Newcomer, Breanna Fuller, Kaileigh J. Soto, Brittany Gregory, Sierra Layton, Carrie Miller and Sarah E. Lecroy for their involvement in a drug-smuggling scheme at the jail in March 2019, court records said.
According to the grand jury presentment, Newcomer spoke by telephone with Fuller, an inmate at the jail, about leaving the pills in a bathroom outside of the cellblock and they were brought into the female wing by Soto, an inmate who was tasked by staff with the cleaning the bathroom.
Newcomer, 49, and of Soto, 32, of Sunbury, were each arraigned on charges of felony contraband delivery, criminal conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility and delivery of a controlled substance. Both are being held in Snyder County Prison in lieu of $250,000 cash.
Lecroy, 31, of Harrisburg, was arraigned on felony contraband and was released on unsecured bail pending a preliminary hearing.
The four others charged in the scheme are scheduled to be arraigned before District Judge John Reed next week.