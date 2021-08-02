A Harrisburg man is accused of providing drugs that led to the overdose death of a 25-year-old Lewisburg man last month.
Jose J. Mercado-Flores, 26, of Harrisburg, is being held in lieu of $200,000 in Snyder County Prison on a first-degree felony charge of drug delivery resulting in death in the fatal overdose of Benjamin N. Zimmerman, court records said.
Zimmerman died in the Shamokin Dam residence of a confidential informant on the morning of July 20, state Trooper Cameron Wolfberg said in court papers.
The confidential informant told police that Zimmerman had purchased 10 opioid pills from Mercado-Flores the day earlier and had taken at least one of them before he arrived at his home appearing intoxicated and complaining of feeling "sick and tired," court records said.
Text messages on Zimmerman's cell phone confirmed he and the confidential informant discussed a drug purchase in Harrisburg, court records said.
On July 22, the state police Vice Unit purchased three Oxycodone pills for $105 from Mercado-Flores with the confidential informant who said they were the same pills Zimmerman purchased.
Mercado-Flores is scheduled to appear before District Judge John H. Reed on Aug 10.