SUNBURY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Sunbury man who police say posed as a firefighter and told family members of the victims of Saturday’s deadly fire that they had lost relatives in the blaze even though there was no confirmation of the deaths at the time.
Michael Stahl, 39, of South 10th Street, now faces felony risking a catastrophe and theft as well as a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a public servant.
Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey issued the arrest warrant Monday morning. Stahl is wanted by authorities on the charges.
Police say they were made aware of the incident at the scene of Saturday's deadly fire in the 300 block of Walnut Street. Two people lost their lives in the fire, officials said.
While firefighters were battling the blaze, officer Harry Nungesser said he saw Stahl at the scene, according to court documents. Later in the evening one of the fire captains approached Nungesser and police Cpl. Brad Slack and told them Stahl was not a member of any fire department and that he has no fire training, according to police.
The captain said he saw Stahl on scene wearing gear and assisting, according to court documents. The captain told police he was at a fire department when Stahl returned with the gear. The captain said when he attempted to confront Stahl he dropped all the gear he had on and ran off, according to court documents.
During the investigation police said they discovered Stahl had removed the fire gear from the Sunbury Steam Engine Fire Company, on Penn Street, arrived at the scene of the fire, and began assisting in running fire hoses and changing lines, police said.
Police also said Stahl entered a business that was housing members of the family whose home was burning and told relatives about the deaths. Police said he told the family he was the one who kicked in the door and saw the individuals.
Police said they spoke to the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office and it was agreed without the proper training he risked a catastrophe that could have resulted in further damage, according to police.
Police reviewed video surveillance footage and saw Stahl enter the Sunbury Steam Engine Fire Company and take the fire gear, according to court documents. When police went to arrest Stahl they could not find him.