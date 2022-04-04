MILTON — Six students along with family and friends came together Wednesday to hear the fruits of their writing labors.
Participants took part in a prose writing workshop series at the Art Academy of Milton taught by Susquehanna University adjunct professor Michael Rash.
“All had their own process building their stories,” Rash said. Each story was one page, about 10 minutes long.
Rash said things went “really good.”
He said he did not have a big plan to start with. “It was important the students come up with what fits for them. That’s not always easy.”
He said the attendance rate was very good.
“Not good when you have a workshop and half the people don’t show up,” said Rash.
Rash, who was previously a news reporter in 1989 for The News Guard in Lincoln City, Oregon, said students took the reigns.
He said his role was more “moderating, directing the students, cheering, coaching.”
“That was a long time ago. I’ve been teaching ever since,” Rash said. “Being a reporter is hard. I had 35 stories one week.”
Rash is planning to have another class. “Yes. Definitely,” he said. “I think it could be very helpful for other students to have some people who have been in the workshop before that can almost mentor somebody else.”
He said he does not want the size to get too large. A crowd of six is good for an hour, he said, and would go to 10-12 participants “at the most.”
“Tonight was a chance for everyone to show their art. Thats why was call it a showcase,” Rash said.
Haley Stanko, 25, from Lewisburg, said “it was really great just to get in front of people, especially just the past two years not being around anyone.”
Stanko, a 2015 University of Delaware graduate, only missed one class because of weather and joined “just to meet a group of strangers, to hear what they were going to write about.”
She said “hearing everyones stories and process and getting feedback is helpful.”
Outside writing classes, Stanko’s day job revolves around marketing and communications. “internal communications,” she said, “It’s kid of similar. I write all day.”
Stanko heard about Rash’s classes through her boyfriend, Chase, who has a studio at the academy.
“I’ve kind of been around. I wanted to get involved somehow. Thought this would be a good way to get involved and meet new people,” she said.
With a degree in Geography, Stanko said she tries “to describe a sense of place and create a feeling. This one is a sense of hope and excitement.”
She said she uses repetition of words in her work.
Stanko wrote three different pieces, she said, but focused on one. She said she her process involves driving her car and thinking.
“Even if you put on a podcast and you find yourself thinking about something different.”
She said Rash was “really nice” and appreciated the atmosphere of peers and someone who does writing professionally.
Rash taught her “This group isn’t your audience. It’s more like a team thats helping you write to your audience. Helped me understand the workshop experience.”
“I would take more writing classes here. I hope somebody puts on some more,” Stanko said.