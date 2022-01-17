SHAMOKIN — Two female students are the featured artists at the fourth installment of an exhibit designed to uplift up-and-coming women.
The Northumberland County Council For The Arts and Humanities kicked off its 2022 season on Thursday evening with the exhibit FRESH in its Fine Arts Gallery, 101 N. Eighth St., Shamokin. The artists are Coal Township residents Ashlea Oakum, 18, and Maleeya Nagy, 13.
“It means a lot to me because I haven’t had many chances to show what I make,” said Oakum, a freshman at Susquehanna University studying advertising and public relations. “Not a lot of people know I make art like this because I keep it to myself. When I got this opportunity to do this show it made me really happy.”
Oakum, who has 20 pieces on display, said she works with gouache and acrylic painting. She said she finds inspiration from Pinterest, an image sharing and social media site.
“I’m happy to put myself out there, put my work out there, and let people see what I do in my free time,” she said.
Nagy, an eighth-grade student at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School in Coal Township, said 12 pieces of her work are on display. Her sketches and painting are mostly of nature, including plants and animals. She works with paints and pastels as well as pencil.
“It feels good, but it’s also kind of scary,” said Nagy. “People know my name, so if they don’t like it they can put out there that they don’t like it.”
She said she has been drawing for as long as she can remember and would like to pursue more art opportunities in the future.
Nagy’s mother, Tanya Nagy, and aunt, Paula Derk, of Shamokin, both said they are proud of her.
“She does good,” said Tanya Nagy.
Derk said her niece’s artwork is “absolutely gorgeous.”
Gallery Director Lisa Knecht said the series started five years ago to feature girls who are artists, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the gallery to be shut down for 18 months.
“Women are underrepresented in the art world,” said Knecht. “The idea is we’re trying to promote them when they are students and still in school — young artists who are still starting out — and get them used to showing their art.”
Both Oakum and Nagy said they love the idea of FRESH.
“There’s not a lot of young female artists who have a namesake in the area, know them or know the talent that’s here,” said Oakum. “Something like this is a really great way to shine on that talent and what people do, especially young women and what they can do in this field.”
Nagy said the event gives “other women the opportunity to show their art and put it out there.”
The opening event started at 6 p.m. Thursday and will be on display until Feb. 10. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.