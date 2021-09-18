LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Arts Council’s Artists’ Guild and Photography Club will be having a Members’ Show throughout October. The display will be located at Galley 255 at the Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg.
The Members’ Show is free to the public and accessible during the library’s open house: 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The Lewisburg Arts Council’s most recent show, held in February 2020, was the biggest one to date and included 101 pieces of artwork by 48 artists. Artwork included watercolors, acrylics, illustrated books, pen and ink, colored pencils, oils, collages, fabric art and photographs.
Pieces on display are created by professionals as well as artists, all of whom participated in one or both of the Lewisburg Arts Council’s special-interests groups. This includes the Artists’ Guild and the Photography Club. For more information about either group, please email guild@lewisburgartscouncil.com or visit lewisburgphotoclub.org.
The Lewisburg Arts Council has been connecting the community and the arts for more than 50 years. The Arts Council promotes the arts in the Susquehanna Valley, creating an intersection of artists and art lovers and cultivating a community where artists can thrive. For more information about the organization’s events and activities, visit lewisburgartscouncil.com or follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/LewisburgArtsCouncil
