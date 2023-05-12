MILTON — The 2023 CSIU Student Art Reception will be held on Wednesday to celebrate student artists from local school districts and their work.
Student artists, their families, and art teachers are invited to the reception which will showcase student artists and their art pieces at the CSIU Central Office, 90 Lawton Lane, Milton. The pieces will then line the halls of the CSIU Central Office or be displayed in a hand-crafted glass cabinet.
The CSIU Art Program was implemented in 2017. Along with their art teachers, students from local school districts submit their art pieces to the CSIU. The CSIU purchases the art from the student and has the piece professionally matted and framed. If the student would like the art piece back later, they simply return the fee paid for the art.