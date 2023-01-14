LEWISBURG — Multimedia British artist Stanza’s extraordinary piece, The Nemesis Machine, opens to the public this Tuesday at the Samek Art Museum.
Richard Rinehart, director of the Samek Museum in Lewisburg, described the Nemesis Machine as “giving you the pleasure of a model train set if it were designed by the director of Blade Runner.”
Prepare to be awestruck by the art piece, a 15-by-50 foot mini-mechanical metropolis, a cybernetic cityscape with skyscrapers constructed of silicon and circuit mother and printed circuit boards and lights, all re-customized into the shapes we see. Along with that, there are six or seven computers sending the data to all the different zones and districts that comprise the piece.
The artist, Stanza, first was a musician in the 1980s, “but then I got into technology-based art. At the time I was involved in the industrial music movement, along with experimental videos,” he said Saturday.
Stanza is inspired by the world around him. Like any great art, he said, “the subjective gaze is really important.”
The Nemesis Machine fuses all of his interactive visual and digital skills. He said he has a great interest in the structure of cities, the sounds and how all the pieces of data interconnect in grids that appear to the eyes as traffic moves down streets.
There are a number of layers embedded within this artwork. “Think of this artwork as a spectacle of control.”
When you come into the gallery, Stanza said, “you see all the lights and noise and kinetic energy. There is also an embedded area in the middle that is taking feeds from 150 cities for pollution data. and there is another area that embeds phone data into my artwork.”
When it comes to data, “everything is moving all the time in real-time.” he said
His overall themes include “the ways we relate to public space,” he said, “and how we relate to each other in public space. We also can now think of public spaces as more collaborative spaces.
“So audiences come in and go ‘Wow’ at this dystopian vision of the future,” he said. “But for me, the question is are we making it into a dystopian future? Sooner or later we will have this mesh layer of data that flows around the planet. In fact, we are there now. We are just units of data in this bigger real-time sphere.”
This exhibit has been shown around the world. So how was Rinehart able to get the piece to Lewisburg?
“This one came through a reference from a mutual friend in New York, who is also a curator. She gave me a heads-up on the artist Stanza and this project, the Nemesis Machine. After some due diligence, I decided this would be OK.”
After that, Rinehart negotiated with Stanza, who was in Britain. “We had to arrange for the shipping of the piece. and here it is,” he said.
The Samek Museum is always free and open to the public. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
The special opening is Jan. 26, 7 p.m. and the whole town is welcome, Rinehart said, but the public is welcome to view the piece beginning Tuesday.
The Samek Museum is located on the top floor of the Elaine Langone Center on Bucknell University’s campus.