LEWISBURG — A new artistic business in downtown Lewisburg opens Friday with a grand opening celebration.
Artists & Artisans-A Cooperative Gallery will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at 299 Market St., Lewisburg. The incorporated cooperative, which had its soft opening on April 20, is owned by 15 experienced award-winning artists from the Susquehanna Valley whose work includes ceramics, jewelry, paintings, photographs, prints, fiber art, and wood turnings.
"Lewisburg's Market Street is very viable," said founder and member Sandy Davis, an award-winning artist. "It's a wonderful destination for people to visit. People can come, stroll through the downtown and visits the shops. A fine arts council fits right into the artsy vibe of Lewisburg."
Davis, a fine art printmaker, specializes in original hand-pulled prints and monotypes on handmade papers. she holds a B.S. degree in education from Edinboro University with certifications in arts and English and a Master's Degree in studio art/printmaker from Bloomsburg University. She taught both art and English for more than 32 years in the public school system.
Being a co-op gallery gives the public the opportunity to interact with and learn from the artists each time they visit. No one person is an owner. Each member works together to run the gallery and run the gallery on a consensus. Each artist pays membership dues and splits the work hours, said Davis.
"We're trying to promote the arts in the Susquehanna Valley, support the artists and prepare for the future," said Davis.
The Artists & Artisans who are part of the cooperative are Toby Bouder, woodturner; Erin Yust Brown, potter; Sandy Davis, fine art printmaker; Linda Doucette, fiber artist; Paul Grecian, photographer; Selinda Kennedy, redware potter; Joanne Landis, painter; Mary Lapos, painter; Gary Leitzel, potter; Jeffrey Martin, painter; Suzette Mason, jeweler; Marilyn Paul, fine art printmaker; Simonne Roy, painter; Deb Stabley, mixed media artist and ceramicist; and Paula Swett, mixed media artist
Throughout the year, the gallery will host receptions for featured artists where the community can meet the makers.
Davis said dignitaries have been invited from the Small Business Development Center, the Borough of Lewisburg, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, the offices of state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R-76) and state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), Union County Commissioners and the Central Pa Chamber of Commerce. After the ribbon cutting, several speakers, including Davis, will share their thoughts.
"Lewisburg has been a community committed to the arts," said Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alverez. "We are excited to welcome this new artists and artisans gallery to contribute to the vibrancy of our community."
The celebration will continue on Saturday with refreshments and extended hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Normal business hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday or by appointment.
For further information email the gallery at artistsandartisans229@gmail.com. The Gallery can also be found on Facebook under the name www.facebook.com/ArtistsNArtisans