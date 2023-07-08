LEWISBURG — The threat of mid-afternoon rain was not enough to keep families away from the Sidewalk Chalk Festival in downtown Lewisburg on Friday.
Trish Kelleher asked her granddaughters Ava Sebes, 11, and Coco Sebes, 3, of Lewisburg, if they wanted to come to the event, sponsored by the Lewisburg Arts Council.
“The emergency alert came out, but they still wanted to come,” said Kelleher. “We came in the rain. They couldn’t wait.”
First-time participant Ava, determined to draw, crouched on the sidewalk and held an umbrella at the same time she chalked the pavement. She was able to sketch out a jellyfish, but the summer showers ended up washing it away.
Many of the early afternoon murals face the same fate. The event started at 1 p.m. but the rainstorms came shortly after 3, and turning the artwork into colorful splotches. Even though, some pieces — Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, fairies, disco balls, tropical birds, sandwiches, rainbows, sea turtles, Jack-Jack from The Incredibles, octopi and butterflies — avoided destruction by being under trees or overhangs.
Della Hutchison, the director of Lewisburg Arts Council, said any artwork completed before the storm was still able to be judged. Participants could take pictures and submit it to the judges.
“We learned this lesson a few years ago,” said Hutchison.
She said people tend to come to the event all day long whether it’s to observe or draw. People will continue to do so even in the rain. The Arts Council recommends hairspray to keep the water from washing the colors into the gutters.
Landon Warren-Lee, 11, of Lewisburg, participated last year and came out this year to draw a wolf.
“I love animals and nature, and I think drawing wolves is interesting,” he said.
While the rain was also not kind to his masterpiece, Landon said he was still having fun. His mother Dawn Warren agreed.
“It’s a great opportunity for families and members of the community to come together and beautify the sidewalks,” she said.
Featured artist Michelle Tavares said “Creating art on the sidewalk is a fun social way to be creative. It brings back fond memories from my childhood, as well as making sidewalk art with my kids when they were little.”
And while it can be a lot of fun, “it has its challenges, too, though,” she said.
“The rough texture of the concrete requires different strategies than working on paper or canvas, and your work is outside — at mercy of the elements — especially this year with the rain.”
Tavares also said she was thankful for the annual event.
“I really love that Lewisburg holds this festival each year,” she said. “The multi-color sidewalk lining Market Street is so cheerful and it’s fun to see all the different expressions of creativity.”
The artwork was restricted to one square to accommodate everyone. This year, only artwork created with chalk was eligible for prizes. Pastel chalk artists were welcome to create art, but their work was not judged.
The judging took place at 8 p.m. Friday.