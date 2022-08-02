LEWISBURG — Artists interested in creating a temporary art project for The Piers Art Park in Lewisburg have until Aug. 27 to submit a proposal.
The borough arts council seeks an artist or artists to create an outdoor site-specific temporary project.
The project should “enhance pedestrian-level interactions at The Piers Art Park to create a unique sense of place,” according to a news release from the council. Two- and three-dimensional art will be considered. The temporary project should be made to last a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of six months. The budget is $7,000.
The council said it will give strong consideration to artists who reside in or have a connection to Central Pennsylvania and proposals with the following criteria: Suitability for the project, strength and artistic vision of the artist’s past works or the potential for the artist to create artwork for the park, which is located at 539 Cherry Alley.
Email lewisburgpublicart@gmail.com for more information or visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/1H2JB1MSsSHio3kEFuGUPUdAb0H1NUdoGPrz_nRNRPI8/edit?usp=sharing for submission requirements and an application.
Artists will be notified Sept. 7 and the installation will be expected by Oct. 15, the council said.