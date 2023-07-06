The Sidewalk Chalk Festival on Friday brings out hundreds of artists to make the walking areas of downtown Lewisburg a colorful canvas.
The Sidewalk Chalk Festival, sponsored by the Lewisburg Arts Council, is held from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Della Hutchison, the director of Lewisburg Arts Council, said participants can pre-register online until 5 p.m. Thursday or in person on the day of the event in front of Brushstrokes at 340 Market St.
“People love this event,” said Hutchison. “I’ve had many people tell me this is their favorite event of the year. Anyone with a piece of chalk can participate. You don’t have to be knowledgeable or skilled. There’s so much fun energy, walking down the sidewalks. Everyone is here to create and have fun. It’s amazing to me the talent that you see displayed in all different age groups. As a former middle school teacher, walking down sidewalks, I am blown away by students who are creating beautifully shaded, realistic, 3D images in chalk, on the sidewalk, on their knees. It’s just a day of joy.”
Hutchison said artwork is restricted to one square to accommodate everyone. This year, only artwork created with chalk will be eligible for prizes. Pastel chalk artists are welcome to create art, but their work will not be judged. To be courteous to businesses, please do not draw directly in front of entryways or on squares touching the base of buildings.
The top three creations in each of the five age groups will receive prizes courtesy of Sholley Insurance Agency, Purity Candy and Brushstrokes. Prizes will be presented for each age group in front of Brushstrokes at 8 p.m. Winners will also be posted online and at Brushstrokes after the festival (give a few days to compile the list and images). You do not have to be present to win a prize. Prizes may be picked up at Brushstrokes for a week after the festival.
“The Lewisburg Arts Council is grateful to the Sholley Insurance Agency for generously sponsoring this event,” said Hutchison.
The age groups are six and under, seven to nine, 10 to 13, 14 to 18 and 19 and up. This year, additional judging will center around four different themes: Best “Nature/Landscapes” theme, courtesy of Leslie Hosterman and Alicia Shaffer of Bowen Agency Realtors; Best “Animals” theme, provided by Dr. “Jay” Hulthus, DMD, Pediatric Dentistry of Lewisburg; Best “All Together Now” or “Reading” theme, donated by the Public Library for Union County. Also, one randomly-selected participant age 9 or younger will receive a Family Pass from the Lewisburg Children’s Museum.
Throughout the day, stop by to watch the featured artist, Michelle Tavares, at work in front of the post office.
The rain date is Saturday.
Focus on the big picture
Two sidewalk chalk artists who will be participating in this year’s event for the first time offered up some tips and tricks for anyone dabbling in the vibrant style this year.
State College resident Sophie McQuaide, who graduated in May from Bucknell University with bachelor’s degrees in studio art and art history, led a sidewalk chalk workshop at the request of the Lewisburg Arts Council in May. She also worked as the collections and exhibitions assistant for the university’s Samek Art Museum and participated in the museum’s Art Club’s Sidewalk Chalk Festival.
“One of the biggest things is you don’t have a lot of time to draw,” said McQuaide. “It’s susceptible to weather and people walking on it. You need to work quickly and cover as much surface area as you can.”
She recommended mapping out the image and focusing on the whole instead of the smaller details.
“Take a piece of chalk and get a general color base down on the surface,” she said. “If I want to draw a green dinosaur, I would hold the piece of chalk on the wide end and run it on the surface of the ground for a good base.”
It can be hard to get the chalk to be vibrant on certain surfaces. She recommended using water from a spray bottle to blend the chalk on the ground.
“It allows for a better grip on the surface,” she said. “It ends itself to better blending and a more vibrant pigment overall.”
McQuaide uses a smaller brush for detail.
“If you have the supplies, use a lot of chalk and be bold,” she said.
If you’re trying to create black or negative space, McQuaide said to use dark pavement as a background.
“I added water to the negative space where there is no chalk,” she said. “The white showed up very strongly. It’s not a permanent solution, but it creates a great effect in the moment. It’s a pretty fun technique.
Most importantly, McQuaide said, “Let yourself have fun with it. Don’t be too serious about it. Let the chalk do its thing. It’s so much fun. I love doing it, it’s very childlike and playful, and I only recently started getting back into it. It has a child-like energy that reminds you of doing it as a kid.”
‘Find a topic you like’
Steve Leister, of Northumberland, signed up for the Sidewalk Chalk Festival for the first time this year, having never participated in a competition for the art form before. He has created sidewalk chalk art at events in downtown Sunbury and started in 2020 to adorn King Street Park in Northumberland with his masterpieces.
“Find a topic or theme you like,” said Leister, who shares his art online under the Instagram handle chalk_toons. “I like doing cartoons.”
Leister does a combination of old and new cartoons from the Flintstones to the Jetsons to Pokemon to Frozen. Children recognize the newer characters while adults recognize older ones.
“I don’t use gloves,” he said. “I can get more details with my fingers. I can’t get the detail or the sharp images with the gloves.”
This style makes for sore fingertips, but better art, he said.
“Weather is a big factor,” he said. “If it will rain tomorrow, I won’t chalk today. Mater only lasted three hours. Elroy Jetson lasted three weeks.”
Leister said chalk dust is used for blending. He uses a dustpan brush to brush away and erase to get the image just right.
Leister plans his art out meticulously. He only takes the chalk colors he knows he will need. He draws the image first in white chalk and then fills in the spaces with colors.
He also takes a tarp with him at all times because of how unpredictable the weather is. If there’s a shower, he will cover up the art, weigh it down with rocks or heavy objects and try to wait out the storm.
“You know you have the drawing right when they start looking back at you,” he said. “That’s the best thing. When they start looking back at you, when you get the eyes in there, they start saying ‘hey aren’t you done yet?’”