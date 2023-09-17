SELINSGROVE — Thirty artists found inspiration throughout the borough of Selinsgrove for the annual Plein Air competition Saturday.
Cathy Beeler and her daughter, Cristi Beeler, both of Selinsgrove, sat side-by-side at the corner of Market and Pine streets with their watercolor palettes and painted the farmer’s market as vendors sold their goods in the Commons.
“We have such a beautiful town,” said Cristi Beeler.
Many of the artists worked on canvases overlooking the Susquehanna River on the Isle of Que.
Kelly Schlieder, of Harrisburg, set up an easel across the street from All Saint’s Episcopal Church on North Market Street.
“I saw the church and the stained glass and had to paint it,” she said, putting the finishing touches on her artwork just minutes before the two-hour deadline arrived.
Schlieder recently joined a plein air painting group and said creating art outdoors is gaining popularity.
“I think because of COVID we all had to get out in nature,” she said.
The event also gave young artists a chance to show off their talent by creating chalk art on the pavement outside the Gelnett Memorial Library.
“People are loving it and (the art) is gorgeous,” said library worker Jordan Rosenberg.