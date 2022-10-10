The Daily Item
MILLERSBURG — The Millersburg Area Art Association (MAAA) is calling on area artists in Northern Dauphin, West Schuylkill or Lower Northumberland counties to enter the 42nd Annual Art Show & Sale at Mid Penn Bank in Millersburg.
Categories are professional, non-professional and student. Members and non-members of the MAAA are encouraged to enter.
Cash prizes by Mid Penn Bank will be awarded for oil, watercolor, acrylic, drawing, mixed media and photography.
Students must be currently attending an area high school. Each student will be permitted to submit one entry. Professional or non-professional artists will be permitted two entries.
Entries must be original, completed within the last two years and have not been entered in a previous bank show. All entries must have screw eyes and wire to hang, and cannot exceed 31 inches in any direction. Three dimensional items will not be accepted.
Registration and art drop-off will take place at the bank at 349 Union St. in Millersburg on the following dates: Nov. 26 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Nov. 28 from 1-6 p.m.; and Nov, 29 from 1-6 p.m.
Cost of registration per entry is: $1 for students, $5 for members and $7 for non-members.
A reception with light refreshments will be held at Mid Penn Bank on Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m. Winners will receive their award at 6:30 p.m. The artwork will remain on display at the bank until Dec. 9 and must be picked up no later than 5 p.m. that day.
The public is invited to stop by the bank and view the artwork.
Questions can be directed to the Gallery on the Square at 717-692-4914 or email the gallery at galleryonthesquaremaaa@gmail.com.