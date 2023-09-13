SELINSGROVE — Artists and art enthusiasts are invited to participate in Saturday's annual Plein Air Competition in Selinsgrove.
Prizes of up to $500 will be awarded and there will be a silent auction and art display.
The cost to register online at www.discoverselinsgrove.com for the art competition is $25.
Artists will be painting throughout the town from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30, with a children's chalk art contest taking place outside the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The $5 tickets for the children's competition are available at the library, The Creative Space and Graci's Flowers.
From noon to 2 p.m. there will be an art display and silent auction on the lawn of the Selinsgrove Inn.
A 'savory sip and stroll' will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., with $5 tickets available at the art display providing access to sample beverages and foods from local wineries and other businesses.
— MARCIA MOORE