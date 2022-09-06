SUNBURY — The Sunbury Arts Council will host The Arts and Curiosities Fest for the sixth year on Saturday.
Sunbury Arts Council President Lindie Lloyd Barnhart said the council is “ready to bring magic back to Sunbury.”
“We invite all wizards and muggles to attend on Sept. 10,” she said. “The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with more than 40 artists that include artisans and handmade goods and crafts.”
Lloyd Barnhart said all artists will have original one-of-a-kind work made specifically for this event.
“Vendors include painters, jewelers, illustrators, wood crafts, signs, soaps, wands and more,” she said.
“Cauldron Slingers will be serving up their delicious butterbeer, along with other specialty themed drinks,” she said.
The event will be held in Stroh Alley, next to the Sunbury Market House, Councilman John Barnhart said.
“It will be a great event for everyone,” he said. “We are excited to continue to host these types of festivals for our residents.”
Other food vendors include Boy Scout Troop #333, Sugarplums, Pelicans, Pappy’s Kettle Corn and Street Sweets which will be serving their chicken and waffles on a stick.
“In addition to this year’s event we will have live entertainment which begins at noon when Newt Scamander will present a lesson on his Fantastic Beasts (Scalysites) followed by The Magical Dancers from AMK Dance Company,” Lloyd Barnhart said.
“We will be handing out free chocolate frogs to all our little wizards while supplies last. Each year we give away 200 chocolate frogs,” she said.
The event is free to the public.