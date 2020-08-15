HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of State has asked the state Supreme Court to order that mailed ballots postmarked by Election Day be included in the vote count even if they arrive after polls close.
In a Thursday court filing, the Department of State cited a July 29 letter from Thomas Marshal, general counsel for the U.S. Postal Service, who warned that because Pennsylvania allows voters to request ballots by mail up to seven days before the election, there is “a risk that ballots requested near the deadline under state law will not be returned by mail in time to be counted.”
In court documents, attorneys for the Department of State said that extending the deadline to include late-arriving ballots “would be narrowly tailored to address the injury at issue — namely, the threat that mail-delivery delays during an ongoing pandemic will disenfranchise Pennsylvania voters.”
The issue arises as the Trump administration’s handling of the postal service, along with the president’s repeated criticism of mail-in voting, has inflamed controversy over whether Pennsylvania and other states will be able to handle the deluge of mailed ballots expected in November.
Pennsylvania was one of 46 states to receive the letter, according to an Associated Press story citing a report from The Washington Post. State officials in Michigan, Oregon, Virginia, Iowa, Ohio, California, Indiana, Utah and New York confirmed they had received the letter, The Associated Press said.
In its court filing, the Department of State pointed to the changes to the postal service as justification for extending the deadline to count late-arriving ballots.
“Recent reports have revealed that the United States Postal Service, already strained by the COVID-19 pandemic, has implemented certain changes to its internal protocols and procedures that have resulted in widespread, multiple-day delays in mail delivery,” according to the Department of State legal filing.
Speaking to reporters Friday afternoon, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said that 19 states — including nearby states like Ohio, Maryland and West Virginia — already accept mailed ballots that arrive late.
“Any ballots clearly postmarked after Election Day should not be counted. We asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to extend the deadline for voters’ ballots to be received by mail, so that every eligible voter can have confidence that their vote will be cast and counted on time,” she said, adding that state officials are encouraging people who want to vote by mail to apply early and mail their ballots as soon as they receive them.
The postal service’s letter indicated that the state should direct voters to mail their ballots by Oct. 27, but that’s the deadline the state now gives voters to ask for a ballot.
Pennsylvania’s deadlines for mail-in voting are similar to those in neighboring states. New York is planning to use the same deadline as Pennsylvania, Oct. 27.
New Jersey had indicated that voters would have until Oct. 27 to ask for a mailed-ballot, but Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday announced he intends to move to universal voting by mail for the fall election — meaning voters won’t have to apply to get a mailed ballot, the state is sending them to all voters.
West Virginia is planning to give voters until Oct. 28 to apply for mailed ballots, Delaware is planning to give voters until Oct. 30.
The June primary was the first time that Pennsylvania voters had the opportunity to vote-by-mail without providing an excuse to get an absentee ballot.
More than half of the votes cast in Pennsylvania were submitted by mail — 1.5 million, compared to 1.3 million votes cast in-person.
The increased number of mailed-in ballots led to delayed election results in some parts of the state, including counties big and small. Fayette County didn’t conclude its vote count until June 22, three weeks after the election, according to the state review. Philadelphia and Allegheny County wrapped up their vote counting on June 17, according to the report. Crawford County did so on June 18.
With Pennsylvania expected to be a key swing state in the presidential election and concern the coronavirus pandemic will resurge in the fall, county and state election officials are bracing for even more mailed ballots in the November election.
With those delays in the June primary, lawmakers have acknowledged that there must be changes to make counting of mail-in ballots a smoother process or as state Sen, Katie Muth, D-Montgomery County, said in July 24 hearing, “it’s going to be a circus.”
In its post-primary report on mail-in voting, the Department of State had recommended that the state begin accepting late-arriving ballots as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.
State Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming County, the chairman of the House state government committee, said that there may be more widespread support in the General Assembly for moving the deadline for applying for a ballot-by-mail to earlier in October so that there isn’t a crush of last-minute mailed ballots.
Everett said he was aware of the postal service’s warning, but said the information shouldn’t have been a surprise to anyone in state government because the state’s experience in June had suggested that counties were going to struggle to handle last-minute mailed ballots.
“I think the postal service letter was just a head’s up,” he said. “We had figured that out ourselves.”